Aquarium Designer's second update: night mode and more

Dear Designers,

We're glad you had fun with our Halloween event! Here's a surprise - we've deleted pumpkins and scary decorations and... provided you with a here-to-stay night mode! You can activate or deactivate it in the main menu :)

We're working on adding some new lighting options as well. Do you have any suggestions?

Here's a quick changelog with some fixes:

Steam achievements that weren't working properly, are now available to get (Something's Fishy, Cold Fish, A Fish Out of Water, Hit Rock Bottom, That's a Bait).

The "Continue" campaign button shouldn't get blocked anymore.

We've managed to fix a memory leak that was sometimes occurring after loading the next scenes.

We've also solved the problem with changing the resolution (for other aspect ratios than 16:9 or 16:10).

Making screenshots was never so easy! Just turn on the observation mode (the little eye icon in the upper left corner) to turn off the UI and click Print Screen or F12 on your keyboard. It shouldn't turn the UI back on now.

And finally... the French translation is there, guys! And hopefully, it's good! :)

What are you working on right now, devs?

Well, everything. Literally! We're working on writing and designing a few new quests for you. We're doing more research on fishes and plants. We're discussing what kind of light we should add to the game and setting a roadmap for developing any new functionalities. And, what's most important to us, we try to keep in touch with you, our dearest community! Thank you for all the feedback you've been providing us with! It's fish-tastic!

Sincerely

Aquarium Designer team