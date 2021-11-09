 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

I Am Your President Playtest update for 9 November 2021

Back to older version but kept lower game size

Share · View all patches · Build 7682774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New patch uploading right now - it does not have much - we tried to fix blocker bug where dialogue just stops from progressing for some users. Unfortunalty yesterday solution didn't work, so I returned game enginge to previous version. Also I fixed some things and added checker for dialogues - they will check if there answers appear as they should and will send notification if they don't. That way I will gather more info to fix this bug and how much people experience it.

Also adding 10 more people to playtest.

Update download size maybe big once again, sorry. As far as I know there won't be such big changes anymore BUT using new compression method I reduced game size from around 9 GB to 3,5 GB and on release it can weight even less.

Changed files in this update

I Am Your President Playtest Content Depot 1785901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.