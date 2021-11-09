Back to older version but kept lower game size

New patch uploading right now - it does not have much - we tried to fix blocker bug where dialogue just stops from progressing for some users. Unfortunalty yesterday solution didn't work, so I returned game enginge to previous version. Also I fixed some things and added checker for dialogues - they will check if there answers appear as they should and will send notification if they don't. That way I will gather more info to fix this bug and how much people experience it.

Also adding 10 more people to playtest.

Update download size maybe big once again, sorry. As far as I know there won't be such big changes anymore BUT using new compression method I reduced game size from around 9 GB to 3,5 GB and on release it can weight even less.