Source of Madness update for 9 November 2021

A new Beginning

Greetings refugees of the Loam Lands!

This is a bit of a spontaneous patch that we wanted to do because of the Thunderful World Event. We have improved the prologue and blood pool for new players. We have also improved the Character movements.

Player

  • Item: Charred hood
  • Item: Flying hood
  • Skill Tree, you can now navigate and read locked nodes
  • Shield Bubble can now protect from melee attacks
  • Tweaked cloth physics
  • The Player falls faster
  • The Player runs slightly faster
  • Improved Jumping and Falling animations

World

  • Redesigned the Skill Tree and Blood Pool area.
  • Redesigned the Prologue

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed missing Japanese characters
  • Monsters could get super-speed in the wrong direction

There might be a few texts that have yet to get translations, but they will be in English for now, sorry about that.

Regards

The Carry Castle Team

