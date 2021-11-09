A new Beginning

Greetings refugees of the Loam Lands!

This is a bit of a spontaneous patch that we wanted to do because of the Thunderful World Event. We have improved the prologue and blood pool for new players. We have also improved the Character movements.

Player

Item: Charred hood

Item: Flying hood

Skill Tree, you can now navigate and read locked nodes

Shield Bubble can now protect from melee attacks

Tweaked cloth physics

The Player falls faster

The Player runs slightly faster

Improved Jumping and Falling animations

World

Redesigned the Skill Tree and Blood Pool area.

Redesigned the Prologue

Bug Fixes

Fixed missing Japanese characters

Monsters could get super-speed in the wrong direction

There might be a few texts that have yet to get translations, but they will be in English for now, sorry about that.

Regards

The Carry Castle Team