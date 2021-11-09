- A new puzzle has been added - The Roller Coaster Loop!
- Fixed a bug that allowed placing billboards in the air even though they were highlighted in red.
- The default rotation of billboards has been corrected so that when selected, the screen is facing the camera.
- Fixed issue preventing player from completing tutorials on screen aspect ratios different than 16:9.
- Added the possibility to turn off the deletion mode with the mouse button responsible for rotating objects.
- Improved scoring bar graphics.
- Fixed a bug preventing puzzle selection after player canceled placement with ESC in tutorial.
- Fixed an issue where scrolling through available puzzles would sometimes not work.
- Fixed an issue where the player could inadvertently build an item when closing the popup in the second tutorial.
- Trams now move faster when going from a higher level to a lower level, but also slower when going uphill.
Road Builder update for 9 November 2021
Patch Notes 1.1.1053
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update