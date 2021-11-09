 Skip to content

Road Builder update for 9 November 2021

Patch Notes 1.1.1053

  1. A new puzzle has been added - The Roller Coaster Loop!
  2. Fixed a bug that allowed placing billboards in the air even though they were highlighted in red.
  3. The default rotation of billboards has been corrected so that when selected, the screen is facing the camera.
  4. Fixed issue preventing player from completing tutorials on screen aspect ratios different than 16:9.
  5. Added the possibility to turn off the deletion mode with the mouse button responsible for rotating objects.
  6. Improved scoring bar graphics.
  7. Fixed a bug preventing puzzle selection after player canceled placement with ESC in tutorial.
  8. Fixed an issue where scrolling through available puzzles would sometimes not work.
  9. Fixed an issue where the player could inadvertently build an item when closing the popup in the second tutorial.
  10. Trams now move faster when going from a higher level to a lower level, but also slower when going uphill.

Roads Builder Content Depot 1715001
