Toribash 5.53 is now available on Steam!

This update features Marketplace, 3/4 player support for Free Play, GUI improvements, bug fixes and more!

What's new in Toribash 5.53

In-game Market

Game market uses the same foundation as Marketplace on Toribash website- this means you can trade items with other players, get stuff for a lower price than in game store and potentially even buy exclusive items you wouldn't be able to purchase otherwise!

Aside from basic trading, new market also allows you to quickly see your general stats in order to fully enjoy your PROFIT and set up shops with custom names with descriptions for a more personal feel!

For more information about Toribash market, see Marketplace release thread on Toribash forums.

3 and 4 player support in Free Play



Boot up any mod, open gamerules menu (CTRL + G), change num players to 3 or 4 and boom, it just works!

Huge thanks to Crollex and Accelerator for making male and female versions of new characters' head textures that look absolutely amazing.