Update to v1.0.0.9 - PUBLIC STAGING

Build 7682020 · Last edited 9 November 2021 – 12:32:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

We have a new update for the public stage.

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

New dialogue sounds (together 10 new voice colors): including Farewell, first time greeting, Greeting, Vendor

Compass working incorrectly when mounted

Torch not usable while holding a sickle

Interaction UI not updating correctly when opening chests while holding interaction key

Calf sounds

If item is about to spoil in this season, then only the last stack of it will get spoiled

Animals not keeping their name after growing up

No input on a gamepad for building rotation

Unassigning notification if NPCs is unassigned from nothing.

When road is blocked by no permission, the icon is not darker

Inventory selected item changes when consumed item adds another item to inventory

During crafting empty bottles are not returned to inventory.

The quality of the player's character mesh sometimes changes in camera view

Doubled penalty to reputation for stealing items

Problem with boiling sounds too long. When the player wanted to stop cauldron animations in random time the sounds of boiling didn’t stop and were playing longer.

Horse turn animations are now properly transitioning between themselves when changing speed/stopping and turning at the same time

Mount couldn’t use running/sprinting speed when the player starts moving during the mounting animation.

Issue with NPCs when they appear on the screen, causing them to shift strangely and slowly adjusting to the ground.

Mislabeled cow shed roof.

Sometimes, when a player blocks an NPC (at a workbench or a break point), the NPC starts interacting at the point where he is standing.

Sometimes animal breeders enter the animal housing when they are working with the animals.

Log Fence doesn't remove grass.

Dialogues - problem with panning on right headphone.

Light flash when trying to equip torch underwater.

Player not being able to close quick slot menu using left or right mouse button while mounted

Strange head movement sometimes appearing when stopping or finishing crafting

Stopping animations not applying correctly

No torch shadows

Player was able to loot items while skinning