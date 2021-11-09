Update to v1.0.0.9 - PUBLIC STAGING

Hello everyone!
We have a new update for the public stage.
How to join the public staging?
Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:
Prerequisite:
You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.
The procedure
- Open your game library.
- Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.
- Open properties.
- Select the tab "BETAS".*
- Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:
MedievalStaging
- Press CHECK CODE
- Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.
- Press Close
Steam should now download this version of the game.
IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!
Just in case something goes awry!
Saves can be found here:
AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames
*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!
- New dialogue sounds (together 10 new voice colors): including Farewell, first time greeting, Greeting, Vendor
- Compass working incorrectly when mounted
- Torch not usable while holding a sickle
- Interaction UI not updating correctly when opening chests while holding interaction key
- Calf sounds
- If item is about to spoil in this season, then only the last stack of it will get spoiled
- Animals not keeping their name after growing up
- No input on a gamepad for building rotation
- Unassigning notification if NPCs is unassigned from nothing.
- When road is blocked by no permission, the icon is not darker
- Inventory selected item changes when consumed item adds another item to inventory
- During crafting empty bottles are not returned to inventory.
- The quality of the player's character mesh sometimes changes in camera view
- Doubled penalty to reputation for stealing items
- Problem with boiling sounds too long. When the player wanted to stop cauldron animations in random time the sounds of boiling didn’t stop and were playing longer.
- Horse turn animations are now properly transitioning between themselves when changing speed/stopping and turning at the same time
- Mount couldn’t use running/sprinting speed when the player starts moving during the mounting animation.
- Issue with NPCs when they appear on the screen, causing them to shift strangely and slowly adjusting to the ground.
- Mislabeled cow shed roof.
- Sometimes, when a player blocks an NPC (at a workbench or a break point), the NPC starts interacting at the point where he is standing.
- Sometimes animal breeders enter the animal housing when they are working with the animals.
- Log Fence doesn't remove grass.
- Dialogues - problem with panning on right headphone.
- Light flash when trying to equip torch underwater.
- Player not being able to close quick slot menu using left or right mouse button while mounted
- Strange head movement sometimes appearing when stopping or finishing crafting
- Stopping animations not applying correctly
- No torch shadows
- Player was able to loot items while skinning
- Save and Load optimizations
- Rendering optimizations
- Memory optimizations
- Notification sound for shooting in archer target.
- Improvements to the effect of snow on the ground
- Adjusted speed of young and small husbandry animals
- Adjusted walking speed of adult/teenager NPCs to better match their animation
- When the bandits move too far from their camp, they return to their camp running
- Ida now gives Domagoj's crossbow in the correct moment
- Equipped items condition is now displayed in the same way in both inventory and quick slot menu
- Transfer, drop, sell, and buy slider now have clickable buttons for increasing or decreasing amount
- Sorting items now no longer changes selected item to first on the list
- German updated
