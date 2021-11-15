Hokko Life Patch 9 | Simplified Storage & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7681999 · Last edited 15 November 2021 – 15:06:13 UTC by Wendy

We've rolled out a patch to address a few issues that have popped up since our last update.

PATCH NOTES [0.6.02.01]

Fix for clothing disappearing from backpack if you change to a custom design with a full backpack

Better cleanup of temp files on game exit

Simplified storage implementation as potential fix for storage bugs we've been seeing

Fix for wallpaper or flooring applied to a some locations would remove it from your backpack and do nothing

Fix for not being able to upload something you made and re-downloaded (applies only to new creations)

