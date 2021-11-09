Skippable logos & Bug fix

Hey out there!

The latest patch (1.0.2.4) is a quality of life patch. Everyone will now have the ability to get faster into the game by skipping the logos. Just press the space bar.

I also fixed a bug that only appeared when playing outside of Steam, so you may never have encountered it. In some cases, you could not get out of the singleplayer high score screen without restarting the game. This is no longer a problem, as I fixed it as soon as I became aware of it.

Additionally, the second logo was updated to show the new branding for my games. Find more games of mine at housebird.games.

Have fun,

Felix