Specimen Zero has been activated. The first in a line of evolving weapons to counter the virus and its many permutations. You are invited to take part in the trials for the Specimen with its primary weapon, the ability to reflect incoming projectiles and evolve using DNA assimilated from vanquished enemies.

Specimen Zero is the first of its kind to enter the field. It will not be the last.

Your efforts in the trial will be rewarded with an exclusive skin. Deflector: Specimen Zero awaits

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1736570/Deflector_Specimen_Zero/