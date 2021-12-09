 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Deflector. Specimen Zero update for 9 December 2021

Specimen Zero has been activated ✅

Share · View all patches · Build 7681952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Specimen Zero has been activated. The first in a line of evolving weapons to counter the virus and its many permutations. You are invited to take part in the trials for the Specimen with its primary weapon, the ability to reflect incoming projectiles and evolve using DNA assimilated from vanquished enemies.

Specimen Zero is the first of its kind to enter the field. It will not be the last.

Your efforts in the trial will be rewarded with an exclusive skin. Deflector: Specimen Zero awaits

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1736570/Deflector_Specimen_Zero/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.