WE ARE FOOTBALL Update 10 - Patchnotes

GERMAN VERSION BELOW

Update 10 is now available for WE ARE FOOTBALL.

Patchnotes We Are Football Update 10 (EN)

PLAYER RE-EVALUATIONS: The re-evaluations no longer refer only to unscouted or badly scouted new signings, but now go across the squad and depend on appearances, goals scored and assists. Upgrades/downgrades for previously unscouted players may still occur, as well as level upgrades to 16 or higher. Not all players in the squad will necessarily be re-evaluated, but usually a good portion of the team, depending on the performances of the players.

PLAYERS SCOUTED/REQUIRED: Here we finally have the long awaited filter for players with a release clause. If you have signed a data analyst with level 7 or higher, the filter is available.

TRAINING: Individual units that have already been set can now be quickly copied to another slot by dragging and dropping. This eliminates the somewhat tedious selection of each individual unit. If you additionally press SHIFT, you can also swap two training units. A unit can also be deleted directly with the right mouse button.

Finally, you can now change the intensity of all training units of a week at the same time if you press SHIFT when changing the intensity of a unit.

SIGHTING DAYS: For each half-year, you can now set a date for a sighting day for youth players via the youth department. On this day, between 8.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m., players are displayed in turn, one of whom can then be signed. At the beginning of the day, the players are still completely unscouted (except for their level), whereas near the end of the day the players are shown with more and more information. So you have to weigh up whether to strike early with a commitment or speculate on better players with a higher scouting level.

SCOUTING/CONTRACTING PLAYERS: Free agents can now be signed at any time (i.e. also outside the transfer window).

RULE-BASED LINE-UP: The effect of the focal points can now be increased in several stages. In addition, there are three new line-up criteria according to which players are preferred: Most appearances, Fewest appearances and Best marks. In addition, up to three players can be excluded from the automatic line-up.

CLUB GROUNDS/MANAGER HOME/STADIUM: Buildings or floors of buildings are now no longer ready immediately after purchase, but optionally require a construction time. The remaining time is displayed in construction mode by mouseover. In the 3D view you can see the construction sites. The duration of the construction period can be set on the difficulty level screen (None, Short, Normal).

FITNESS: The colour of the playing level on the pitch now corresponds to the player’s fitness.

-BEFORE THE MATCH: The tactical status of the opponents can now be viewed before the match.

-MATCH: The display of the minute of the match now also includes the current minute of injury time.

-AFTER THE MATCH: The matchday overview now also includes the attendances.

BUDGET: It is now possible to choose between a shared budget for transfers/club investments and a total budget at game start and in the options.

The board can now decide to increase the budget in the event of surprisingly high income from merchandise sales.

STATISTICS: There are now statistics on the overall ratings of all teams and on the development of the 2nd team and your youth players.

INFO: Player/manager/staff and other info screens can now be called up in almost all areas (e.g. also those of the referee at half-time).

TEAM SPIRIT: There is now a button on the team spirit graphic that takes you to an overview of how the team spirit has developed and come about.

NEW BUILDINGS: There is now a stationary and a mobile sausage stand.

CLUB GROUNDS: There are now various random objects that appear from time to time, e.g. on the training pitches.

INFRASTRUCTURE: We now also show the absolute and the percentage value of the average stadium fill level.

OPTIONS: You can now set in the options that international results are always shown. The week will then also be interrupted if you are not involved yourself.

TRAINING PROGRESS: The calculation of the training marks was improved and the motivation was added to the training progress screen. The training progress for free kicks is now also displayed.

TRANSFERS: Players can now be marked as not for sale. Then no more offers will be made. Depending on the level and character of the player, however, this has an effect on the player’s happiness.

SCOUT REPORTS and PLAYER MARKET EXPLORATION: The last setting is now retained and can therefore easily be used again.

PERSONAL: There is now data here on the manager's results in each season played so far. League, cup and international competitions are taken into account.

STEAM WORKSHOP: The Steam Workshop is supported. Data and graphics are handled separately.

STADIUMS: The type of fans in the individual stadium areas can now be set. Please note: These are not used in the game at the moment.

COMPETITIONS: There is now the possibility to integrate competition logos. These will then be displayed in various places in the game.

EVENT EDITOR: Events can now be created in the editor. We will publish separate instructions for this.

Please note: Events are not yet used in the game. This will only be the case from the next update or the one after that. However, we assume that the work here will need a certain lead time anyway. The export of the events is therefore not possible at the moment, but this will follow as well. It will then be strictly separated from the rest of the DB later on.

DERBY EDITOR: Derbies can now be edited in the editor. These will then be pointed out by an animation before the game!

In addition, there have been the following important bug fixes:

TRAINING: Travelling on the same day by train now works correctly. If you have set it in the organization department, you can now also set a unit (reduced selection) on the last day before an away match. As some players prefer to travel by a luxurious team bus, they can now also become unhappy if you select the train option.

NEW POSITION: The progress of a new position is now no longer lost if you put the player back in another position for a short time. If you then use him/her again on the position to be learned, the progress bar in the player info is again at the same level or minimally worse than after the last use on the position.

SCOUTING: There is now a better display of the player type for not yet completely scouted players in the player info, so that you can see that the information is not yet 100% confirmed.

MATCH: Players with a yellow-red card can now no longer be substituted via drag & drop.

TEAM PROGRESS: The progress bars for pressing and counter-pressing are now displayed correctly.

FINANCES: Fan loans are now also liquidated on schedule after expiry.

SCOUTING AND SIGNING PLAYERS: The filter for players with expiring contracts now works continuously again, not only after September 1st.

HR: The correct clubs are now displayed in the employee details.

2nd TEAM: For contract extensions of 2nd team players, only the additional salary is now counted towards the budget, no longer the full salary.

INFRASTRUCTURE: The staff load is now calculated correctly.

ATTENDEES: The occasional 0 attendance problem in the lower leagues has been fixed.

GERMAN CUP: Teams from 3rd leagues automatically play at home also from the 1/8 finals.

MATCH: Results of penalty kicks are no longer visible in advance.

TRANSFER MARKET: Clubs now no longer bid more than necessary for a fixed transfer clause.

TRAINING CAMPS: Luxury costs are now correctly calculated.

BEFORE THE GAME: Automatic setting of the tick from red to green if a win bonus is entered or back to red if a win bonus is removed.

INTERVIEWS: Added confirmation request when cancelling.

SPONSORS: Bug removed that long-time sponsors do not renew their contracts. The chance of success now increases more and more towards the end of the contract period if the general conditions are also fine.

REGULATIONS: No away-goal rule in the European competitions anymore.

EDITOR: Various fixes and improvements in all areas.

Patchnotizen We Are Football Update 10 (DE)

SPIELERNEUBEWERTUNGEN: Die Neubewertungen beziehen sich jetzt nicht mehr nur auf ungescoutete oder schlecht gescoutete Neuverpflichtungen, sondern gehen jetzt quer durch den Kader und hängen von Einsätzen, erzielten Toren und Vorlagen ab. Ab-/Aufwertungen bei vorher nicht komplett gescouteten Spielern kann es aber weiterhin und zusätzlich geben, ebenso wie Stufenaufstiege auf 16 oder höher. Es werden nicht zwangsläufig alle Spieler des Kaders neu bewertet, aber normalerweise ein guter Teil der Mannschaft, je nach Auffälligkeit der Spieler.

SPIELER SCOUTEN/VERPFLICHTEN: Hier haben wir jetzt endlich den lange ersehnten Filter für Spieler mit einer Ausstiegsklausel. Um es nicht ganz so leicht zu machen, haben wir diesen Filter beim Datenanalysten untergebracht. Hat man einen Datenanalysten ab Stufe 7 eingestellt, steht der Filter zur Verfügung.

TRAINING: Einzelne, bereits gesetzte Einheiten können nun schnell per Drag&Drop auf einen anderen Tag kopiert werden. Damit entfällt das etwas mühselige Aufrufen der Auswahl für jede einzelne Einheit. Drückt man dazu noch SHIFT, kann man zwei Trainingseinheiten auch vertauschen. Mit der rechten Maustaste kann eine Einheit außerdem direkt gelöscht werden.

Zuletzt kann man jetzt die Intensität aller Trainingseinheiten einer Woche gleichzeitig ändern, wenn man bei der Änderung der Intensität einer Einheit zusätzlich SHIFT drückt.

SICHTUNGSTAGE: Je Halbjahr kann man jetzt über die Jugendabteilung einen Termin für einen Sichtungstag für Jugendspieler setzen. An dem Tag werden dann zwischen 8.00 und 16.00 Uhr abwechselnd Spieler angezeigt, von denen man einen dann direkt verpflichten kann. Am Anfang des Tages sind die Spieler noch komplett ungescoutet (bis auf den Stärkewert), wohingegen die letzten Spieler am Ende des Tages komplett gescoutet gezeigt werden. Man muss also abwägen, ob man mit einer Verpflichtung früh zuschlägt oder auf bessere Spieler mit höherer Scoutingstufe spekuliert.

SPIELER SCOUTEN/VERPFLICHTEN: Vertragslose Spieler können jetzt jederzeit (also auch außerhalb der Transferphase) verpflichtet werden.

REGELBASIERTE AUFSTELLUNG: Die Wirkung der Schwerpunkte kann jetzt in mehreren Stufen verstärkt werden. Zudem gibt es drei neue Aufstellungskriterien, nach denen Spieler vorgezogen werden: Meiste Einsätze, Wenigste Einsätze und Beste Noten. Zudem können bis zu drei Spieler von der automatischen Aufstellung ausgeschlossen werden.

VEREINSGELÄNDE/MANAGERANWESEN/STADION: Gebäude oder Etagen von Gebäuden sind jetzt nicht mehr sofort nach dem Kauf fertig, sondern benötigen (optional) eine Bauzeit. Diese wird im Baumodus durch Mouseover angezeigt. In der 3D-Ansicht sieht man entsprechende Baustellen. Die Länge der Bauzeit kann beim Schwierigkeitsgrad eingestellt werden (Keine, Kurz, Berlin).

AUFSTELLUNG: Entsprechend der Fitness der Spieler wird auch die Spielstärke auf dem Feld mit der gleichen Farbe eingefärbt.

VOR DEM MATCH: Der taktische Stand des Gegners ist jetzt vor dem Spiel einsehbar.

MATCH: Die Anzeige der Spielminute beinhaltet jetzt auch die aktuelle Minute der Nachspielzeit.

NACH DEM MATCH: Die Spieltagsübersicht beinhaltet jetzt auch die Zuschauerzahlen.

BUDGET: Es kann jetzt bei Spielstart und in den Optionen auch für das laufende Spiel zwischen geteiltem Budget für Transfers/Verein und einem Gesamtbudget ausgewählt werden.

Das Präsidium kann sich jetzt bei überraschend hohen Einnahmen durch Fanartikelverkäufe zu Budgeterweiterungen durchringen.

STATISTIKEN: Es gibt jetzt eine Statistik über die Gesamtstärke aller Teams. Außerdem gibt es neue Statistiken zur Entwicklung der 2. Mannschaft und der Jugendspieler.

INFOS: Spieler/Manager/Mitarbeiter/Sonstige-Infoscreens können jetzt in fast allen Bereichen aufgerufen werden (bspw. auch die des Schiris in der Halbzeitpause).

TEAMGEIST: Es gibt jetzt einen Button auf der Teamgeist-Grafik, über den man zu einer Übersicht über die Entwicklung und das Zustandekommen des Teamgeistes gelangt.

NEUE GEBÄUDE: Hier gibt es jetzt eine stationäre und eine mobile Würstchenbude.

VEREINSGELÄNDE: Hier gibt es jetzt verschiedene Zufallsobjekte, die immer mal wieder auftauchen, z.B. auf den Trainingsplätzen.

INFRASTRUKTUR: Wir zeigen jetzt auch den absoluten und den Prozentwert bei der Stadionauslastung.

OPTIONEN: Man kann jetzt in den Optionen einstellen, dass internationale Ergebnisse immer angezeigt werden. Die Woche wird dann auch unterbrochen, wenn man selber nicht beteiligt ist.

TRAININGSFORTSCHRITT: Bessere Berechnung der Trainingsnote und zusätzliche Ausgabe der Motivation auf dem Fortschrittsbildschirm, der Trainingsfortschritt bei den Freistößen wurde ebenfalls ergänzt.

TRANSFERS: Spieler können jetzt als unverkäuflich markiert werden. Es kommen dann keine Angebote mehr. Je nach Charakter des Spielers hat das aber Auswirkungen auf die Zufriedenheit.

SCOUTAUFTRÄGE und SPIELERMARKT SONDIEREN: Die Voreinstellung bleibt jetzt erhalten und kann somit leicht erneut verwendet werden.

PERSÖNLICHES: Hier gibt es jetzt Daten zu den Ergebnissen des Managers in jeder bisher gespielten Spielzeit. Berücksichtigt werden Liga, Pokal und internationale Wettbewerbe.

DLC UPDATE SAISON 21/22: Aktualisierte Daten in den ersten beiden Ligen in Deutschland bei den Männern und bei den Frauen.

STEAM WORKSHOP: Der Steam-Workshop wird unterstützt. Daten und Grafiken werden dabei separat behandelt.

STADIEN: Es gibt nun eine Einstellmöglichkeit für die Art der Fans in den einzelnen Stadionbereichen. Vorsicht: Diese werden im Moment im Spiel noch nicht verwendet.

WETTBEWERBE: Möglichkeit, Wettbewerbslogos zu integrieren. Diese werden dann im Spiel an verschiedenen Stellen angezeigt.

EREIGNIS-EDITOR: Im Editor können jetzt Ereignisse erstellt werden. Hierzu werden wir eine getrennte Anleitung veröffentlichen.

Bitte beachten: Noch werden die Ereignisse im Spiel nicht verwendet. Dies wird erst ab dem nächsten oder übernächsten Update der Fall sein. Wir gehen aber davon aus, dass die Arbeit hier sowieso eine bestimmte Vorlaufzeit benötigt. Der Export der Ereignisse ist daher im Moment noch nicht möglich, wird aber später dann von der sonstigen DB strikt getrennt sein.

DERBY-EDITOR: Im Editor können nun Derbys editiert werden. Auf diese wird dann vor dem Spiel durch eine Animation hingewiesen!

Dazu gibt es folgende wichtige Bugfixes:

TRAINING: Die Anreise am gleichen Tag mit der Bahn funktioniert jetzt richtig. Wenn man es in der Organisation gesetzt hat, kann man nun auch am letzten Tag vor einem Auswärtsspiel eine Einheit im Rahmen der reduzierten Auswahl setzen. Da die Spieler*innen lieber mit dem (luxuriösen) Mannschaftsbus fahren, sind sie jetzt auch unzufrieden, wenn man die Bahnoption setzt.

NEUE POSITION: Der Fortschritt einer neuen Position geht jetzt nicht mehr verloren, wenn man einmal den Spieler oder die Spielerin wieder auf einer anderen Position einsetzt. Wenn man ihn/sie danach wieder auf der zu erlernende Position einsetzt, steht der Fortschrittsbalken in der Spielerinfo wieder auf dem gleichen Stand oder minimal schlechter als nach dem letzten Einsatz auf der Position.

SCOUTING: Es gibt jetzt eine bessere Darstellung des Spielertyps bei noch nicht vollständig gescouteten Spielern im Spielerinfo, so dass man sieht, dass dieser noch nicht 100% sicher ist.

MATCH: Spieler mit gelb-roter Karte können jetzt nicht mehr per Drag+Drop ausgewechselt werden.

TEAMFORTSCHRITT: Die Fortschrittsbalken bei Pressing und Gegenpressing werden jetzt richtig angezeigt.

FINANZEN: Fananleihen werden jetzt nach dem Auslaufen auch termingenau aufgelöst.

SPIELER SCOUTEN/ VERPFLICHTEN: Der Filter für Spieler mit auslaufendem Vertrag funktioniert jetzt wieder durchgehend, nicht erst ab dem 1.9.

HR: In den Mitarbeiter-Details werden jetzt keine falschen Vereine mehr zugeordnet.

2. MANNSCHAFT: Bei Verlängerungen mit Spielern aus der 2. Mannschaft wird jetzt nur das Mehrgehalt auf das Budget angerechnet, nicht mehr das volle Gehalt.

INFRASTRUKTUR: Die Mitarbeiter-Auslastung wird jetzt korrekt berechnet.

ZUSCHAUER: Das gelegentliche 0-Zuschauer-Problem in den Regionalligen ist beseitigt.

POKAL: Es gibt jetzt ein automatisches Heimrecht für 3. Ligisten auch ab dem 1/8-Finale.

MATCH: Ergebnisse von Elfmetern sind jetzt nicht mehr bereits vorab sichtbar.

TRANSFERMARKT: Vereine bieten jetzt bei fixer Ablöseklausel nicht länger mehr als nötig.

TRAININGSLAGER: Luxuskosten werden nun korrekt einberechnet.

VOR DEM SPIEL: Automatisches Setzen des Hakens von Rot auf Grün bei eingetragener Siegprämie bzw. wieder auf Rot, wenn die Siegprämie wieder entfernt wurde.

INTERVIEWS: Sicherheitsabfrage beim Abbrechen hinzugefügt.

SPONSOREN: Fehler beseitigt, dass langjährige Sponsoren nicht mehr verlängern. Die Chance auf Erfolg steigt nun gegen Ende der Vertragslaufzeit immer mehr an, wenn auch die Rahmenbedingungen passen.

REGELN: Keine Auswärtstorregel mehr in den europäischen Wettbewerben.

EDITOR: Diverse Fixes und Verbesserungen in allen Bereichen