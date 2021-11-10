V0.6.64 - Balance, bug fix & polish, additions

Hello everyone,

We hope you have enjoyed First Steps on Mars so far!

Thank you all for your feedback. We have taken them into account and have been working on the prologue to improve your experience. Here are the patch-notes:

Balance

Fewer sandstorms and less damage from sandstorms

Events that give extra buildings come later in the prologue, events that provide resources come earlier.

Some expensive buildings will be proposed later in the prologue, cheaper buildings earlier.

Increased cost & output of brine electrolyser.

Removed leader injury event

Changed “medical Center” to “hospital” and let it cost some tritium besides science.

Bug fix and polish

A lot of polish on tooltips, message wording, item blinking and other UI elements in general

Performance optimization

Improved explore animation

Improved planet visual

Leader select design update

Tutorial improvements

Solved a major bug where a player can lock himself in a black screen

Improved adjacency bonus clarity

Solved two skill exploits

Made the prologue end at the end of turn 30 rather than at the start

Additions

New popup on game start

Added renaming cities

If you have more feedback or just wish to join our awesome community, here's a link to our Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/sTjjj3Q

Have fun!