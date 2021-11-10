V0.6.64 - Balance, bug fix & polish, additions

Hello everyone,
We hope you have enjoyed First Steps on Mars so far!
Thank you all for your feedback. We have taken them into account and have been working on the prologue to improve your experience. Here are the patch-notes:
Balance
- Fewer sandstorms and less damage from sandstorms
- Events that give extra buildings come later in the prologue, events that provide resources come earlier.
- Some expensive buildings will be proposed later in the prologue, cheaper buildings earlier.
- Increased cost & output of brine electrolyser.
- Removed leader injury event
- Changed “medical Center” to “hospital” and let it cost some tritium besides science.
Bug fix and polish
- A lot of polish on tooltips, message wording, item blinking and other UI elements in general
- Performance optimization
- Improved explore animation
- Improved planet visual
- Leader select design update
- Tutorial improvements
- Solved a major bug where a player can lock himself in a black screen
- Improved adjacency bonus clarity
- Solved two skill exploits
- Made the prologue end at the end of turn 30 rather than at the start
Additions
- New popup on game start
- Added renaming cities
If you have more feedback or just wish to join our awesome community, here's a link to our Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/sTjjj3Q
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1557040/Terraformers_First_Steps_on_Mars/
Have fun!
Changed files in this update