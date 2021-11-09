PENALTIES FOR TERRITORY WAR VIOLATION

Conqueror's Blade upholds the value of fairness as we work hard on creating a fair and just game environment. We have zero-tolerance toward those that break our regulations and will crack down upon any such behavior to maintain a good game environment.

After detection and thorough investigation, we have found that several members of Houses [䪅立团], [新一团] and [新二团] from the Alliance [战意丨386旅] had used third-party software in Territory Wars happening between Oct. 20th to Nov. 6th. In accordance with the posted penalty regulations, we are now delivering the following penalties on related accounts and houses.

Ⅰ PENALTIES FOR VIOLATED INDIVIDUAL PLAYERS

Permanent ban on the following accounts

[狮子丶狮子王]

Joined [䪅立团] at 21:47, Nov. 1st

Quitted [䪅立团] at 23:11, Nov. 2nd

[专打不长眼的]

Quitted [䪅立团] at 00:38, Oct.31st

Joined [䪅立团] at 21:10, Nov. 1st

Quitted [䪅立团] at 22:10, Nov. 2nd

[专打不长心的]

Quitted [䪅立团] at 19:16, Oct.31st

Joined [䪅立团] at 21:46, Nov. 1st

Quitted [䪅立团] at 22:00, Nov. 2nd

[全体剑盾]

Quitted [䪅立团] at 08:22, Nov. 1st

Joined [䪅立团] at 21:47, Nov. 1st

Quitted [䪅立团] at 22:14, Nov. 2nd

[乱打的才没有破绽]

Joined [䪅立团] at 20:06, Oct. 29th

Quitted [䪅立团] at 00:36, Oct.31st

Joined [新二团] at 22:08, Nov. 1st

Quitted [新二团] at 22:07, Nov. 2nd

[浪无止境丶恶霸]

Joined [新一团] at 19:05, Nov. 2nd

Quitted [新一团] at 22:10, Nov. 2nd

[醉红尘丶]

Joined [䪅立团] at 20:01, Nov. 6th

Quitted [䪅立团] at 22:14, Nov. 6th

Ⅱ PENALTIES FOR RELEVANT HOUSES

The prestige of Houses [䪅立团], [新一团] and [新二团] will be deducted to 0;

Fiefs occupied by the three houses will be returned to region lords.

Our game's ecology and fair gameplay have and always will be a cornerstone of Conqueror's Blade. It is something we continue to work towards. We will compensate for those severely affected houses. Once again, thank you everyone so much for your support. We believe that to create a healthy game environment, we must work hard to solve these issues together!