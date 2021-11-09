Mechanica v1.2.2: Electric Manufacturing

Hi everyone,

This is the third and final manufacturing overhaul update, introducing new electric manufacturing machines. These machines are 25% faster than petrol machines and can be powered by a connection to an electricity network. They can be unlocked via research.

I have also redone several severals existing objects - the incinerator, vacuum, and power bank. The incinerator and vacuum have been redesigned and now have the new manufacturing input/output. The power bank now operates automatically, charging when there is an excess of power in the network and discharging when there is a deficit. The old versions of these objects will remain in the game for compatibility, but you'll receive the updated version when you pick them up.

I have also made changes to the power system - power requirements are now expressed in power per (in-game) hour. For example, an electric Autominer requires 50 power per hour, and a generator produces 50 power per hour. This integrates nicely with the new power bank, which has a capacity of 3000 power and a max charge/discharge rate of 250 power per hour.

Battery ports have been redesigned, and unused batteries can now be removed.

Power lines now curve slightly downwards, giving them a more realistic appearance. In addition, power lines now cost 1 copper wire each. They also have a limit of 50m. If a power line is stretched beyond this, it is destroyed and copper wire is dropped.

I've also reanimated the baseball bats to be a bit snappier and aggressive because why not.

Additions

Added electric Autominer.

Added electric Furnace.

Added electric Autodigger.

Added electric Autocrafter.

Added electric Water pump.

Added electric Pumpjack.

Added electric Chemical Crafter.

Added coal-powered generator.

Added new incinerator.

Added new vacuum.

Added new power bank.

Improvements/Changes

Changed how the power system is quantified.

Reduce petrol usage of petrol-powered manufacturing machines by 30%.

Added power line 'droop'.

Added power line length limit.

Added power line cost.

You can now right-click to cancel creating a power line.

Redesigned battery port.

Recolored petrol-powered generator to yellow.

You can now view a machine's inventory by hovering any part of the panel that houses its screen, lever, etc.

Adjusted generator crafting recipes.

Reanimated the baseball bats.

Reduced baseball bat power attack cost (25->15 stamina).

Increased Tesla coil damage (20->25 per second).

Slightly reduced research station volume.

Increased detection area of power nodes, making it easier to start/complete power lines.

Bug fixes

Fixed various conveyor belt multiplayer sync issues.

Fixed furnace, autocrafter, chemical crafter screens incorrectly displaying 'no power' in multiplayer.

Fixed the tutorial stating that the campfire is in the wrong crafting category.

Removed conduit from Buddy-Bot.

Fixed some multiplayer object position sync issues.

Fixed some issues with the new Autocrafter and Chemical Crafter.

This update concludes the manufacturing overhaul - I think the new system is much more cohesive and intuitive.

The next update is going to be big - I won't spoil anything but I'm going to be making changes to the programming system. The new system will be much faster to work with, more intuitive, and still able to achieve everything the existing system can. This update will take a bit longer than usual (3-4 weeks), but I promise it will be worth it!

Thanks for reading, have a great day :)

Tyler