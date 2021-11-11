New animations.

This minor update adds several new animations into the game.

We have hired a new person who is solely focused on creating animations for the game. He also created some animations for the first episode since many people complained about not having enough of them.

More animations will be added into the second episode as well. If you have already played the game, there is no point in replaying it. If you haven't played it yet, this will be a nice bonus.

If you find any errors related to the update, please report it in the appropriate thread, we will promptly fix it.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1212020/discussions/0/2298472007793230265/

Thank you all for your interest in our work.