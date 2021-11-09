Update v7.11

Fix the issue of not pausing the artifact skill when pausing the game

Fix the issue that the missile does not stop after triggering when guiding the ray

Fix Battle Cry skill not working correctly

Repair the problem that the Soul Vortex does not take effect correctly.

Repair the problem that the Realm of Death buff disappeared.

Modify the performance consumption of Arcane Missile effect.

Fix a problem with the translation of part of the English text of the Avatar description.

Modify immunity to knockback in freeze state

Adjust the weighting of gem specialization drops in favor of specialization talents

(Excluding the specialization drop when only basic talents are available makes it easier to obtain generic gems)

Adjusted Echo gems to be classified as Lawful Specializations (Elemental, Secret, Nature's Child, Druid)

Miser gems are categorised as melee specialities (Titan, Assassin, Berserker, Execution, Weapon Master, Holy Rider)

Adjustments to enhance some gemstone entries

Adjusted Discipline base attack value upwards to 200 points

Adjusted Berserker base attack value up to 250 points

Adjusted Physique overall life value up to 30%

Adjusted Muscly base lifesteal up to 1000 points

Adjusted Gouge's overall bludgeoning damage to 30%.

Adjusted Maul's base bludgeoning damage up to 30%.

Adjusted Cape of Dominion trigger chance to 60%.

Adjusted Evil Energy trigger chance to 40%.

Adjusted Spectral Leader summoner life bonus to 100%.

Adjusted Demonic Skin summoner Shield damage reduction to 40%.

Adjusted Sacrificial Murmur effect from increasing base life recovery to increasing overall life recovery by 25%

Adjusted Demonic Grasp effect so that summons gain attack speed and blast when using procs instead of blast and burst bonuses, and burst damage has been increased to 44%

Adjusted Demon Master effect so that summons gain attack speed and bludgeoning when using skills instead of bludgeoning and burst bonus, and burst damage has been increased to 56%

Adjusted fire projectile damage up to 50%

Adjusted Ember's projectile damage to 10% per 1m of flight

Adjusted Great Pierce arrow penetration damage increase to 50%

Adjusted Arcane Spell projectile damage increase to 50%

Adjusted Huge Impact projectile damage increase to 50% on first target

Adjusted Spread Projectiles damage increase to 80% on targets within 5m

Adjusted Shield Bash shield damage boost to 35%.

Adjusted Spiked Shield blast damage max up to 40%

Adjusted Bonerend base bludgeoning damage up to 34%

Adjusted Rocksplit base attack up to 350 points

Adjusted Power overall attack up to 30%

Adjusted Spearhead overall attack up to 30%

Adjusted Motivate overall bludgeoning damage up to 30%

Adjusted Prayer's overall life boost up to 30%

Adjusted Mark's overall attack up to 30%.

Adjusted Primal Spirit summons overall life boost up to 100%

Adjusted Hellflame summoner base attack increase up to 1700 points

Adjusted Darkflame's overall attack boost up to 30%

Adjusted Flamewrought's overall attack boost up to 30%

Adjusted Thunderclap projectile damage boost up to 35%

Adjusted Focus projectile damage increase to 50% on first target

Adjusted overall Sage attack increase to 30%.

Adjusted Breaker's overall attack boost up to 30%

Adjusted Bloodsoul's overall life boost up to 30%

Adjusted Glory's overall life increase to 30%.

Adjusted Exterminate base attack boost up to 220 points

Adjusted Mighty Blows overall attack boost to 30%.

Adjusted Innate Might base attack boost up to 250 points

Adjusted Forest Blessing base attack boost up to 220 points

Adjusted Magic Might spell damage up to 40%.

Adjusted Counterstrike's overall damage increase to 40%.

Adjusted Deadly Recover critical hit damage up to 60%.

Adjusted Soulsplit's chance of doing 2x damage with power up to 45%

Adjusted Inscription stash full projectile damage boost up to 40%

Adjusted Exterminate bomb bounce damage increase up to 40%

Adjusted Master & Commander summoner level increase to 20

Adjusted Sharp edge physical damage increase to 40%.

Adjusted all Toughness abnormality resistances to 35%.

Adjusted Sharp arrow projectile damage up to 40%

Adjusted Resistance-Fire burn resistance to 60%.

Adjusted Resistance-Poison poison resistance to 60%.

Adjusted Resistance-Tearing to 60%.

Adjusted Resistance-Stun stun resistance to 60%.

Adjusted Resistance-Freeze to 60%.

Adjusted Axe blade physical damage boost up to 45%

Adjusted damage increase to 200% for spinning blades triggered by Flying Axe channeling Crimson Storm

Adjusted Stun-Penetration Gem Stun Penetration Resistance to 100%

Adjusted Stun-Penetration gem's penetration resistance to 80% on stunned targets

Adjusted Stun-Penetration gem's resistance to freeze penetration to 100%

Adjusted Stun-Penetration gem's resistance to penetration of targets in Freeze to 80%.

Burn-Penetration gem's resistance to burn penetration increased to 100%.

Adjusts Burn-Penetration gem's resistance to penetrate targets in Burn to 80%.

Adjusted Poisoning-Penetration gem's poison penetration resistance to 100%

Adjusts the Poisoning-Penetration gem's resistance to penetrate targets in a poisoned state to 80%.

Paralysis-Penetration gemstone resistance to paralysis penetration increased to 100%

Adjusts the resistance of the Paralysis-Penetration gem to penetrate targets in a paralyzed state to 80%.

Adjusted Attraction-Penetration gem's resistance to attraction penetration to 100%

Adjusts the Attraction-Penetration gem's resistance to penetrate targets in the Attraction state to 80%.

Adjusts the Shudder-Penetration gem's Resistance to Penetration to 100%.

Adjusts the Shudder-Penetration gem's resistance to penetrate targets in Warp to 80%.

Adjusts the Fear-Penetration gem's resistance to Fear Penetration to 100%.

Adjusts the Fear-Penetration gem's resistance to penetrate targets in Fear to 80%.

Deformation-Penetration gem resistance increased to 100%.

Adjusted Deformation-Penetration gem's resistance to penetrate targets in Deformation to 80%.

Adjusted Slow-Penetration gem's resistance to slow penetration to 100%.

Adjusts the resistance of the Slow-Penetration gem to penetrate targets in a slowed state to 80%.

Adjusted Tear-Penetration gem's resistance to tear penetration to 100%.

Adjusted Tear-Penetration gem's penetration resistance to 80% for targets in Tear

Abnormal-Penetration gem's resistance to Abnormal Penetration has been increased to 50%.

Adjusted Abnormal-Penetration gem's resistance to target penetration in abnormal states to 50%.

Adjusted Marksman base blast damage increase to 40%

Adjusted Spearhead arrow piercing damage increase to 50%

Adjusted Chainmail base defense up to 170 points

Adjusted Skewer weapon base attack up to 200 points

Adjusted Soulsplit weapon base blast damage up to 40%

Adjusted Sunflame weapon attack damage to 40%.

Adjusted Dialysis weapon skill damage up to 40%

Adjusted Deep Wounds to deal 44% more damage to lacerated targets

Adjusted Fiery Blade to deal 44% more damage to burn targets

Adjusted Low Blow to deal 44% more damage to slowed targets

Adjusted Lethal Poison's damage to poisoned targets up to 44%.

Adjusted Divine Wrath's damage to paralyze targets up to 44%.

Adjusted Judgment's extra damage up to 40%.

Adjusted Monster Troll Druid's base bludgeoning damage increase to 80% in its morphing state

Adjusted Spirit Animal druid's base lifesteal to 1500 points

Adjusted Bestial Might druid's base attack power to 500 points

Adjusted Burst base blast damage up to 30%.

Adjusted Empowered Magic spell damage increased by 40%

Adjusted Beastmaster effect to increase life, attack and defense bonuses to 40% per tier and burst bonus to 30% per tier

Adjusted Necronomicon to increase life bonus to 60% per tier, and attack and defense bonuses to 50% per tier

Adjusted Heavy Throw effect to lower the trigger interval to 0.5 seconds and increase the bonus to 200% when triggered

Adjusted Crimson Needle effect, tier recovery time reduced to 0.3 seconds and base blast rate bonus changed to base blast damage bonus, each tier value increased to 50%

Adjusted Avenger bullet projectile damage boost up to 50%

Adjusted Adjudicator damage increase to 44% against abnormal targets

Adjusted Zerul's Secret to increase bullet projectile damage by 48% per tier and reduce damage by 12% for each point lost

Adjusted Hearstopper's damage boost to 40% per target penetrated

Adjusted Night Elf's chance of recovering arrows increased to 60% and damage dealt increased to 50%

Adjusted Invisible Phantom backstab damage boost up to 60%

Adjusted Mano a Mano damage increase to 100%

Adjusted Ancestral Knowledge cooldown reduced to 30 seconds

Adjusted Thunderfury weapon damage boost up to 65%

Adjusted Wild Storm's next skill damage increase to 130% after using a skill

Adjusted Battle-hardened damage boost up to 80%

Adjusted Ripper's damage increase to 20% per ripped target

Adjusted Crimson Shield damage per second up to 80%

Adjusted Deflection Shield skill damage boost up to 60%

Adjusted Valorous Soul's damage boost up to 50%

Adjusted Shadow Assault damage increase to 100%.

Adjusted Dragon Blood druid morphing to deal 150% more damage

Adjusted Distorted Shields projectile damage up to 50%.

Adjusted Staff of Illusion projectile damage increase to 65%

Adjusted Elegant Steps damage increase to 65% after transforming

Chosen wording adjustment:

Damage dealt to shield targets increased to 200%

Counter Damage Blast Rate increased to 25%

Spellstrike damage increased to 150%

Overall animal partner life, attack and defence boost increased to 150%

Aura cap increased to 4

Bomb damage increase to 250%

Total damage increase to 15% for every 1 Endless rune

Total damage increase to 15% for each Endless-quality attack rune

Total damage increase to 15% for each endless quality defense rune

Total damage increase to 15% for each endless quality special rune

Bullet projectile damage increased to 150%

Arrow projectile damage increased to 150%

Spell projectile damage increased to 150%

Bomb projectiles increased to 250% damage

When dealing spell damage, there is a 20% chance of generating a black hole, increasing the damage dealt to 3.5x

All abnormal status resistance increased to 60%

Projectile damage increase to 150% when spell storing is full

Gifted Gem skill damage increase to 150%

Weapon skill damage increased to 150%

Weapon attack boost increased to 80%

Weapon Master talent Blade Fury trigger chance increased to 60% and flying blade damage increased to 3x

Ranger talent arrow rain trigger chance increased to 50% and doubled the number of arrows that descend

The chance of a summoner's attack ignoring 50% of the target's defence has been increased to 100%

Summoner's overall life, defence and attack increased to 250%, overall blast increased by 50% and overall burst increased to 150%

Summoner level increase to level 50

Backstab damage increase to 250%

The maximum number of natural flying blade storm daggers has been increased by 2 and the damage boost has been increased to 150%

Your burn, poison, and lacerate effects have been increased to 60%

Damage boost from Storing Strike increased to 150%

The duration of summons gaining ignore target defence every 30 seconds has been increased to 20 seconds

Summons gain an overall attack boost of 200% every 30 seconds up to 20 seconds and ignore the effect of taking a hit

The number of arrow projectiles has been increased by +2 and the damage increase of arrow projectiles has been increased to 120%.

Number of bullet projectiles +2 and bullet projectile damage boost increased to 120%

Number of spell projectiles +2 and damage increase of spell projectiles increased to 120%