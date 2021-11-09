ENCASED - Hotfix 4: End of the Halloween event, minor fixes. What's next?

It's been two months since Encased was released. During this time, we have significantly improved stability, added more reputation events, fixed many bugs and typos. We have also published a roadmap for the game’s further development. By New Year, another patch will be released containing special events for vehicles (including Ursula), balance tweaks and a number of "quality of life" changes.

As for today's hotfix, we’ve added a small number of fixes and disabled the Halloween event. Keep in mind that the merchant named Sylvia Halen will be staying in the City and will continue to give rewards in exchange for Cursed Seeds, but the pumpkin-headed skeletons will disappear from the game until next year.

As for the edits made to the game, here is the list:

Fixed necroids generating a stupefying ‘field of death’

Fixed Church reputation decrease after the death of Victoria Legrand

Fixed infinite gain experience with a fusebox in Magellan reactor section

Fixed button for creating ability shortcuts on the quick access panel

Fixed freezing in the dialogue with bandits at the Roadside Picnic Staging Post during prologue

Expanded ability to use the Stealth Generator on robots and allies

Now you can talk to Lenny after defeating the Afflicted

Fixed navigation routes for new characters in the Desert near Concord location

Localization has been significantly improved

Fixed typos

Encased community is the most important for us - we are going to follow up closely for your feedback on the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/921800/

Click Follow to stay updated!

The game continues to evolve so if you want to stay in touch on other channels than Steam you can follow us on social media and visit other cool resources with game updates, information, new artworks and lore pieces.

Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG

:chat: Official Discord Server

:checklist: Newsletter

:checklist: Twitter (game updates)

:checklist: Facebook (game updates)

:checklist: Youtube (trailers, livestreams and dev diaries)

:checklist: VK (game updates in russian)

:checklist: Instagram (art and stories)

Dark Crystal Games

:RideCheck: Dark Crystal Games dev page on Steam

:RideCheck: Press Center (presskit and publications)

:RideCheck: Dark Crystal Games (news and jobs)

:RideCheck: Artstation (art production and stories)

Black Tower Publishing

:tower: Black Tower Publishing on Steam

:tower: Black Tower's Blog