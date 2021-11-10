Map Service Plan - November 2021



Hello Survivors,

Today, we're announcing our upcoming, long-term map rotation service for PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Map Service Plan

Normal Mode

Fixed Maps: Erangel / Miramar / Sanhok

Rotation Maps

[table] [tr] [th] Season [/th] [th] Large [/th] [th] Small [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]

14

[/td] [td]Taego[/td] [td]Paramo[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]15[/td] [td]Vikendi[/td] [td]Haven[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]16[/td] [td]Taego[/td] [td]Karakin[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]17[/td] [td]Vikendi[/td] [td]Paramo[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]18[/td] [td]Taego[/td] [td]Haven[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]19[/td] [td]Vikendi[/td] [td]Karakin[/td] [/tr] [/table]

Ranked Mode

Fixed Maps: Erangel / Miramar

Rotation Maps

[table] [tr] [th] Season [/th] [th] Large [/th] [th] Small [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]

14

[/td] [td]Taego[/td] [td]Paramo[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]15[/td] [td]Vikendi[/td] [td]Sanhok[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]16[/td] [td]Taego[/td] [td]Karakin[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]17[/td] [td]Vikendi[/td] [td]Paramo[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]18[/td] [td]Taego[/td] [td]Sanhok[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]19[/td] [td]Vikendi[/td] [td]Karakin[/td] [/tr] [/table]

(The content of this plan may be subject to change according to development and service conditions.)

※ The plan above applies to both PC and Console platforms.

Starting with Season 14, Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok will be permanent fixtures to the 5-map Normal Mode map rotation. The remaining two map slots will be filled by a small and large map, with the specific maps changing each season.

We know decisions like this always come with questions, so we’ve prepared an FAQ that includes details on changes to help the matchmaking system better facilitate regional needs for future seasons.

FAQ

I don't see Codename: Kiki on the rotation plan!

Codename: Kiki's release has unfortunately been delayed to mid-2022 as our development plans have recently shifted towards another big project that is coming very soon (no, it's not another game).

This major change of plans is also why we weren't able to deliver the second Dev Plan announcement. As for Kiki's release timing and the upcoming project, we'll be sharing more news in the coming months.

Why is Taego being removed from Featured Map and added to the rotation from Season 14?

While Taego has been a popular selection as the Featured Map for some regions, we understand that for others, the matchmaking experience hasn’t been as positive.

Currently, our matchmaking system doesn’t facilitate unique Featured Map settings per region, but we’re actively developing this feature and plan to release it alongside our next map. This will allow us to implement more region-specific matchmaking solutions.

Why are Miramar and Erangel in Ranked Mode permanently?

Erangel and Miramar are the two maps most synonymous with PUBG Esports and Ranked, known and loved by both players and viewers alike; we intend for them to be mainstays.



Why are you making us play the smaller maps like Sanhok, Karakin, and Paramo in Ranked?

Ranked is intended to be the competitive version of Normal Mode, with small maps included. While we understand this is a point of contention within the community, we’re still actively monitoring player sentiment and can still make additional adjustments to certain gameplay settings used, such as max player numbers. Please keep the feedback coming.

Why isn't Haven a part of Ranked?

Haven is our smallest map, coming in at 1x1 km. Due to its size, unique gameplay mechanics, and feedback after implementing Squads, we found Haven wasn’t the right fit for Ranked. With that said, we’re still exploring how we can best utilize Haven and its unique features in the future.



How will this map rotation plan work if a new map gets released?

We’ll share details on our next map and how it fits into the updated matchmaking system closer to its release.

See you on the Battlegrounds.

PUBG: Battlegrounds Team