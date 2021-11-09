 Skip to content

Smashpunks Playtest update for 9 November 2021

Update 003 - Post Halloween Hotfix

Hello Smashpunks!

Another smaller update for Smashpunks has just gone live! This one contains the following:

Fix for a serious performance issue that cropped up after switching to Unreal Engine 4.27. Those of you who reported framerate issues should be able to play as normal now!

New logo has been added to the game, let us know what you think!

Things have returned to normal for the world of Coil, the maps feel a lot less spooky now!

Be sure to join us every Wednesday at 19:30 GMT for the Prospect Playtest and catch us on the Prospect Stream on Twitch!

Also, feel free to drop by the Prospect Discord to discuss all things Smaspunks!

