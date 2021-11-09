Weekly Patch-Note 09-Nov-2021

General
Halloween is over now, Everything is back to normal
Stash now shows move icon instead equip icon
Bug-Fixes
Some of hidden room wall spawns wrong -> Fixed
Some of chest spawns under floor -> Fixed
Some of SFX plays even volume is 0 -> Fixed
Sometimes Wisp disappear right after spawns -> Fixed
Arrow becomes crystal when player throw arrow in fountain in town -> Fixed
Inquisitor :
When player used Interrogation, Inquisitor drops right away from enemy but Interrogation never stops after that -> Fixed
Changed files in this update