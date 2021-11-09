 Skip to content

Legendary Tales update for 9 November 2021

Weekly Patch-Note 09-Nov-2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

Halloween is over now, Everything is back to normal

Stash now shows move icon instead equip icon

Bug-Fixes

Some of hidden room wall spawns wrong -> Fixed

Some of chest spawns under floor -> Fixed

Some of SFX plays even volume is 0 -> Fixed

Sometimes Wisp disappear right after spawns -> Fixed

Arrow becomes crystal when player throw arrow in fountain in town -> Fixed

Inquisitor :

When player used Interrogation, Inquisitor drops right away from enemy but Interrogation never stops after that -> Fixed

