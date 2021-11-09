 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Escape Simulator update for 9 November 2021

We have the winners of the first "Build-a-Room" competition!

Share · View all patches · Build 7680811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The first Build-a-Room competition is finished!

We had to pick between 193 rooms, and there were so many interesting and creative ones. It was fun to play all of them, but the decision was really hard. In the end, it was up to the details.

This Friday, we had a live stream where Tom and Jura played the top 10 rooms and announced the winners. If you've missed it, you can watch it here:



Without further ado, here are the winners:

🏆 Deluxe Museum Heist by Deluxe - Prize $1000!

2️⃣ I Expect You To Escape by Elkondo - Prize $300

3️⃣ Edgar Allan Poe Creepy Stories by obvious - Prize $200!

💙 Popularity award won Seth's Tomb by Dachi - Prize $500

Here's a easy way to check and install the top 10 rooms from the competition:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2643826225

Due to popular demand, we've made a list of top 30 best rooms from this competition.

Thank you all for making awesome rooms! ❤️

Till the next competition...

Pine team

PS. New patch is out now! We've fixed the network issues and we have a couple of more tweaks and bug fixes.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1435790/view/3087774682037164716

Changed depots in ci_release branch

View more data in app history for build 7680811
Escape Simulator Windows Depot 1435791
Escape Simulator Mac Depot 1435792
Escape Simulator Linux Depot 1435793
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.