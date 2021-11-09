We have the winners of the first "Build-a-Room" competition!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The first Build-a-Room competition is finished!

We had to pick between 193 rooms, and there were so many interesting and creative ones. It was fun to play all of them, but the decision was really hard. In the end, it was up to the details.

This Friday, we had a live stream where Tom and Jura played the top 10 rooms and announced the winners. If you've missed it, you can watch it here:

YouTube

Without further ado, here are the winners:

🏆 Deluxe Museum Heist by Deluxe - Prize $1000!

2️⃣ I Expect You To Escape by Elkondo - Prize $300

3️⃣ Edgar Allan Poe Creepy Stories by obvious - Prize $200!

💙 Popularity award won Seth's Tomb by Dachi - Prize $500

Here's a easy way to check and install the top 10 rooms from the competition:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2643826225

Due to popular demand, we've made a list of top 30 best rooms from this competition.

Thank you all for making awesome rooms! ❤️

Till the next competition...

Pine team

PS. New patch is out now! We've fixed the network issues and we have a couple of more tweaks and bug fixes.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1435790/view/3087774682037164716