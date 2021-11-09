[Update15] Added straw roofs and paintings!

This is the 15th update of "Minable & Create".
Added new family items such as thatched roofs and paintings, and adjusted dungeon rewards.
● Update contents
・ Added wooden wall pillars, thatched roofs, wooden doors and windows for new homes
・ Addition of paintings that can be placed on wall pillars
・ Set to display windows, doors, and paintings semi-transparently when under the roof
・ Adjustment of partial reward probability in the dungeon
Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.
Twitter: @ kumama35
We are also looking for people to introduce the game through videos and blogs.
I have some steam keys, please contact DM!
please refer to the official website of the game.
http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/
Changed files in this update