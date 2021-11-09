[Update15] Added straw roofs and paintings!

This is the 15th update of "Minable & Create".

Added new family items such as thatched roofs and paintings, and adjusted dungeon rewards.

● Update contents

・ Added wooden wall pillars, thatched roofs, wooden doors and windows for new homes

・ Addition of paintings that can be placed on wall pillars

・ Set to display windows, doors, and paintings semi-transparently when under the roof

・ Adjustment of partial reward probability in the dungeon

Please feel free to give us your feedback if you have any opinions or impressions.

Twitter: @ kumama35

We are also looking for people to introduce the game through videos and blogs.

I have some steam keys, please contact DM!

please refer to the official website of the game.

http://www.techno-pixel.com/minacre/