Block Dungeon November 9th update

Greedy gate can enter endless purgatory and challenge ten demon generals

Blood Supporter: Fix the delay of blood return bug

A knowing blow: Modified to cause (physical attack + magic attack-physical defense-magic defense) *10 real damage (each dungeon and hidden channel can only be used once), the highest level is 1

Physical Spell/Life Spell/Life Spell: The cost has been increased from 15 mana to 20 mana

Sage: The cost of making a breakthrough medicine is increased from 80 gold to 150 gold

The consumption of gold coins for solo travelers has been changed from 10 gold coins to 15 gold coins

Instant Shadow Killing: Causes 10% of the current life’s physical damage, increasing by 10% per level. Physical damage becomes 40% of current life, after which it increases by 4% per level

Mu Zhaoling: Property level changed from 10 to 5

Great Summoning: Property level changed from level 3 to level 10

Shao Si Ming: Level changed from 5 to 10

You can choose a large number of gold coins from the blue skill treasure chest in the big magic crystal, and no additional 100 gold coins will be provided

Treasure Hunter: Fix bugs

Achievement: Some bugs cannot be displayed

Promise Slash: The highest level has been changed from level 10 to level 20

Magic bullet: the highest level has been changed from level 15 to level 30

Executioner: The enemy's life is less than 50%, and it becomes 600 real damage

Hunter: Fix the bug that cannot be upgraded