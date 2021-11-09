Greedy gate can enter endless purgatory and challenge ten demon generals
Blood Supporter: Fix the delay of blood return bug
A knowing blow: Modified to cause (physical attack + magic attack-physical defense-magic defense) *10 real damage (each dungeon and hidden channel can only be used once), the highest level is 1
Physical Spell/Life Spell/Life Spell: The cost has been increased from 15 mana to 20 mana
Sage: The cost of making a breakthrough medicine is increased from 80 gold to 150 gold
The consumption of gold coins for solo travelers has been changed from 10 gold coins to 15 gold coins
Instant Shadow Killing: Causes 10% of the current life’s physical damage, increasing by 10% per level. Physical damage becomes 40% of current life, after which it increases by 4% per level
Mu Zhaoling: Property level changed from 10 to 5
Great Summoning: Property level changed from level 3 to level 10
Shao Si Ming: Level changed from 5 to 10
You can choose a large number of gold coins from the blue skill treasure chest in the big magic crystal, and no additional 100 gold coins will be provided
Treasure Hunter: Fix bugs
Achievement: Some bugs cannot be displayed
Promise Slash: The highest level has been changed from level 10 to level 20
Magic bullet: the highest level has been changed from level 15 to level 30
Executioner: The enemy's life is less than 50%, and it becomes 600 real damage
Hunter: Fix the bug that cannot be upgraded
方块地牢 update for 9 November 2021
Block Dungeon November 9th update
