Update 1.1.1i

We are back from a lockdown and a state holiday with more fixes for your bugs! Good news for our macOS players - we’ve finally defeated that tent issue that’s been causing us all so many problems. We also fixed the issue with crossblooded sorcerers and many more.

We also found out that some people still play the beta version of 1.1 patch - please opt out of it to update your game!

Please read the patch notes, but beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Known issues in this version (we will fix them in the next hot-fix):

There’s a bug with the platform in the Mage’s Tower in chapter 4, and it’s not moving as it should;

The filter of items doesn’t work in the loot interface.

Quests

If Seelah was dead at the start of the chapter 4, she sometimes forgot to give her personal quest in chapter 5 – fixed;

Sosiel quest - "A Farewell" can be finished now;

Sometimes Camellia refused to leave Drezen even after the player character had excluded her from the companions. We explained to her the common courtesy rules, and now she'll leave when she has to;

Fixed Lann's dialogue - now female characters have one more option to start a romance with him;

During the romance with Lann the event with the letter didn't start, even if all conditions were met - fixed;

Sometimes the fates of Galfrey or Irabeth would register incorrectly (and the game could consider them dead when they were alive) - fixed;

Camellia won't try to attack the commander in the epilogue anymore, if you completed her whole quest chain;

Seelah's final quest could result in two mutually exclusive outcomes - fixed;

Fixed the inability to complete Sosie's "A Farewell" quest;

Irabeth used to forget to take her sword and give a reward for it - fixed;

If Seelah was dead during your transition into chapter 4, she could forget to give her quest in chapter 5 - fixed;

In the epilogue Nenio will no longer try to return and give the Commander her notes if the Commander didn't survive (she's so terribly forgetful!);

Fixed an error which didn't allow to complete the objectives for The Secrets of Creation (if you haven't completed all the 4 puzzles yet, you need to enter the location, where you've solved the puzzle; if you have solved all 4 of them, the objectives will complete automatically).

Areas

Fixed Arueshalae's event in Alushinyrra Lower City;

Sometimes during the siege of Dresen it was impossible to pass through the gate - fixed. You shall pass now;

Trever was missing from the camp near Threshold - fixed;

Lich's Skeletal Companion wasn't under his master's control during the fight for Drezen - fixed;

Interaction and transfer icons on some objects (like portals) sometimes didn't show in Alushinyrra - fixed.

Crusade

Game no longer crashes in crusade battles when the player attacks Mariliths;

Fixed the issue when some companions participated in the council meetings from the blackness;

If you start moving the army on the global map and switched to the party, the sound of the army chip moving continued playing- fixed;

Return Shooting now works according to description;

Magnificent Fencing now works according to description.

Classes & Mechanics

Lilithu demons had 8 claw attacks instead of 4 - fixed;

Constitution bleed can now be removed from fully healed character;

Halaseliax when on your side dealt damage to the player – fixed;

Sometimes Swarm-that-Walks could only summon one clone, despite its size allowing to have more - fixed, but it's required to devour someone first;

Quarry did not work right when multiple characters in party used it against the same target - fixed;

Demon gained a Major Demonic Aspect at wrong levels. Fixed, but requires retraining to work correctly;

Demon now gets Demonkind on the 5th mythic rank, not on 7.

Turn-based mode

Combat could get stuck if the mount was sickened, while rider was not and attempted an attack that required movement - fixed;

Added another check to prevent Charge ability from being used if mount doesn't have enough actions;

Mounts did not react correctly to noticing hidden objects while moving in turn-based mode - fixed;

Charge ability could fail if used to initiate turn-based combat - fixed;

In turn-based mode if the mounted animal companion didn't have the line of sight on the target, its movement could be interrupted, and its turn could get stuck - fixed;

Fixed various problems with the Prediction bar for the mounts;

Mounts would attempt a full attack even if they couldn't deliver it, but their rider could - fixed.

Items

Bracers Stormlord's Resolve could lead to a situation when the wearer became immune to all wearer's spells – fixed;

Fixed the issue with the game freezing when using Sickle of Wicked Rites.

UI

No blood on wounded characters – fixed;

AOE spells showed wrong affected area – fixed;

Characters having wrong texture when changing equipment – fixed;

It was impossible to interact with some chests - fixed;

Improved the mod window;

Fixed the visual for targeting the spells which aim as a direct line;

It was impossible to create a Crossblooded Sorcerer - fixed;

In the inventory, the quill icon on the scrolls the characters could study wouldn't update when switching to another character - fixed;

Map view in the crusade mode was cluttered by the names of all the locations - fixed;

Cone attacks no longer hit the targets they were not supposed to hit;

Bug report window now offers and option to log keyboard input, for those who experience issues with the keyboard.

