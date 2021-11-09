Fixes and updates

This update addresses an issue that could prevent the game starting if the window had been moved to a second monitor along with some other minor issues.

In some cases, moving the game window to a second monitor that had a different scaling factor to the default monitor would prevent the game from restarting. Previously we were advising workarounds but this should no longer be a problem

When VSync was disabled, the game was capable of excessive CPU usage. A maximum framerate has been set for when the game is run without vsync

fixed an issue involving drawers that are above doors that could allow incorrect item placement in 2007, 2013 and 2015

fixed a couple of minor visual issues

Save files and progress should be unaffected.

if you have rebound your controls in a way that makes navigating the menus difficult, it's possible to reset them now from outside the game by adding

resetcontrols

to Launch Options. Remember to remove this text once you've customised your controls or they will be reset each time you start the game!