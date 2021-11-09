The Monster Within Roadmap

Thanks to everyone who's been playing The Monster Within so far. We've gotten a lot of great feedback and reviews, and we here at GMO Free Games (all two of us) have loved seeing people play and enjoy our game. We've finalized our content release schedule and are ready to reveal what's upcoming for The Monster Within.

The plan is to leave early access next Halloween. Before that, we've going to introduce four more monsters, a lot of new theme packs, and more! The next release is the Monster Mash-up round. On Blood level 5 or higher, after you beat round 3 the game isn't over yet, it's time to go even further in your monstrous transformation! Every monster will eventually have two others it can pair up with to create a new mash-up monster that's a combination of the two. For example, as the Vampire you can choose to mash-up with the Wraith to create...

Well... you'll just have to wait and see. In 1.1, we're going to introduce the first three Monster Mash-ups, so every monster will be able to play round 4. In the Monster Mash-up round, you play with both monster's cards and mechanics at the same time! Each mash-up also includes it's own unique cards specific to that combination. Also coming in 1.1 is three new card packs to increase the level of depth and customization even more.

Also releasing today is update 1.0.5 with the following changes:

Gameplay Changes:

Changed the blood levels 1, 2, 3

1 is now "Enemies have +25 health and traits" from "Basic enemies have +25 health and traits" (Now includes bosses)

2 is now "Basic enemy damage scales faster" from "Bosses have +25 health"

3 is now "Limited amount of paper per round" from "Basic enemy damage scales faster"

New mechanic: paper

Whenever the comic book is refreshed, either from starting a new turn or playing enough cards to fill it, you use one sheet of paper. If you run out of paper you start taking damage every time you use some.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a big with Heliophobia and Nyctophobia that caused the permanent buy card and your basic cards to transition at the wrong time

Fixed the health shown on the win round screen applying the boss's damage on the turn you win

Expanded unlock verifier to read theme packs if they somehow go missing

The new paper mechanic should make strategies that try to play their whole deck every turn or stall before the boss for dozens of turns less dominant. Be careful how many cards you play every turn, yo don't want to blow through your whole paper supply too fast or you'll be in a world of hurt!