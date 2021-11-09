Patch 1.0.26

Hey everyone!

We're excited to finally bring v.1.0.26! As always, thank you all for your reports and suggestions in Discord. As you join the server, please check the known-issues channel for a list of what all has been reported and are being actively worked on. Anything you find outside of that, please report in the bug-reports channel using the !bug command in the pinned messages.

We're hopeful these fixes will resolve a lot of the issues that players are having, but definitely let us know if you are still experiencing problems.

Tanner, Olivia and the rest of the TTR team

Major Bug Fixes/Change

Grants no longer stop tracking further progress once the game is loaded

New dogs will now show up more often when you are low on dogs

Increased the cost of helpers

Player no longer walks into and gets stuck in kennels when entering conversations

Dog thought bubble symbols now reference the specific disease they have when sick

Added a failsafe to return dogs to their playspace if they escape

Greatly reduced save file size

Greatly improved file write times. Issues with lost frames while saving should be reduced

Fixed issue causing the talkable adopters to not ever appear in the final cutscene

Upgraded kennels should reflect their current level in the Construction Tab when loading a save

Story thread progression is now being properly saved

The issues with the Public Relations skill tree becoming stuck are now fixed

Added failsafe to unstick most (if not all) stuck helpers with dogs on leashes

Rebalanced milestone rewards.

Rebalanced Adoption Actions

Minor Bug Fixes/Changes