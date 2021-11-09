Chapter 1 Stable

Hello To All our Haunted Shores Fans!

Pretty good update just pushed out!

Rebuilt lighting in the island and asylum, fixed flashlight lighting issues, fixed and updated AI issues, inventory issues were fixed also. We also added in a brightness slider adjuster so that you can customize the lighting to fit your play style needs. Addressed the issues with the journal pages in the asylum.

Due to a rather large rebuild and update on the game, we recommend a fresh install of the game to avoid any residual inconsistencies.

Now that we've addressed all the major issues with the current chapter, work will begin on Chapter 2 very soon.

Thanks so much for everyone's continued support on the game. We appreciate all of the feedback so far, and look forward to bringing you more content in the future.

If you are interested in following game development closer and getting more information on game updates/bug fixes, please feel free to join our Haunted Shores discord server. There you can speak directly to the game devs, and share your game experiences!

Haunted Shores: https://discord.gg/f65B4An7

Sincerely,

Wildebeest Labs