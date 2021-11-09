 Skip to content

The Forgotten Isles update for 9 November 2021

Player Ghosts and Optimizations

PLAYER GHOST AND MINOR OPTIMIZATION

Hey hey,

I've finally implemented player ghosts!

After completing a level, your movement will be recorded and played the next time you play that level again. You'll be able to see what path you took the previous run as well as have something physical to race!

GOOD NEWS

Players are able to access ghosts without losing their current high scores/progress! However since no data for ghosts has been recorded, you must replay levels for a ghost to be recorded there.

MINOR OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Removed tree colliders as they were un-needed and just slowed players down
  • Removed some annoying rocks
  • Working on removing all mesh colliders on rocks

