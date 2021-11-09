Small Update to Make the Game a Little Easier!

What’s going on survivors! After watching some YouTube gameplay of people playing my game, I’ve made a few subtle but important tweaks to the game. It seems like the game is currently too hard, so I’ve made the following adjustments to make the game more winnable:

-Motion detectors now work in closets. It is a little confusing that the motion detectors say the demon isn’t in the room when they go into the closet so now, the motion detector will go off when the demon or player is anywhere in the room. As a bonus this change will make the game scarier.

-Phone battery has been increased by 5%. In an attempt to encourage players to use the phone more, I’ve slightly increased the phone battery.

-Reduced penalty for staying in the same closet for a long time. Now, the player can stay in the same closet for longer without the demon automatically knowing where they are. This will help players really work on the hide aspect of the game.

-Reduced demon seeking speed by 33%. The demon was a little too fast moving from room to room, so I significantly reduced his speed. With that being said his speed when he does see you is still very fast.

Thank you so much for all your feedback on my game and please keep providing it. I’m determined to make this game the best it can possibly be and the best way to help me improve is by telling me what you like and don’t like. So, with that being said, I hope you enjoy the update!

-CampinCarl