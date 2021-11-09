【Currently Known Bugs】

Share · View all patches · Build 7678971 · Last edited 9 November 2021 – 09:46:12 UTC by Wendy

As of 11/9 18:00(JST) we are aware of the following bugs.

1 - Progress is being reset for Development / Construction Missions in Frontier Mode.

We are currently investigating this bug, please give us a little time fix it.

2 - Story Mode Development Mission for Su-27 Contains Incorrect Text For Turn-In

As of 11/9 18:00(JST), the text for the Su-27 Development Mission contains incorrect text for the required turn-in.

Affected Area:

Development Mission: Su-27-> Turn In Required Materials II -> Heavy Container x6

We'll be adjusting the required turn-in items in the coming days.

Heavy Containers do not drop in Mikhail Link Level 3. They can be obtained in Mikhail Link Level 4.

We apologize sincerely for these issues.