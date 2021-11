Share · View all patches · Build 7678848 · Last edited 9 November 2021 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

1. Bio-Shop items stock now track between different Bio-Shop locations.

2. Fixed a bug where defeating the Octolis before speaking to Otterman would trigger a specific dialogue every time you enter the shop.

3. Added in keybinding for A and D. (Only accessible with a new file)

4. (Burst Boost required) Fixed a bug where Hover wouldn't trigger until after you started falling from a Burst Boost.