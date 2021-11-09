Patch Notes Nov 8 2021

Here's a few juicy bug fixes courtesy of super helpful folks providing details and log files in our discord, which made it easy for us to track down some rare (but major when you hit them) nuisances. Special shoutout to Paradoxica (you may know them by their leaderboard dominance the last couple weeks). Thanks for all the help tracking these down!

Fixed a rare save data memory leak that was leading some machines to hitch worse and worse with each shot on an affected run. (could eventually lead to a crash)

Fixed rare soft lock when the final boss reveals itself if you saved and then loaded up again at the wrong time.

Fixed a couple rare issues where the Wheel of Wonders could get stuck either counting up your score forever, or spinning the wheel for so long you could easily assume it would never stop.

Fixed a bug with pegs getting saved/loaded up in an invincible state and not counted as defeated if they were brought to zero health during that little window between peg tally starting after a shot, but before loading into the ballista for the next shot... and you had to save and quit right there without taking another shot.

Hopefully improved the rare issue where your hero disappears mid shot and gets stuck spamming the gold platform off the bottom of the screen every frame. This one is pretty elusive though, so if you see something weird in this territory, please let us know! We didn't find and fix the root issue, just hopefully protected against the worst outcomes.

Hope these help some of you have a smoother experience while we keep baking the next major content update. I'm pretty excited about what we've got cooking. Can't wait to share it!