New Roles & Cosmicubes - Out Now!

Crewmates!!!

The latest major update for Among Us - version 2021.11.9 - just launched and is out now on all platforms! The Role & Cosmicube update features adjustable Roles, an all new store, and a progression system!

New Roles

A whole new level of gameplay is here. These 4 brand new Roles add a ton of complexity and new gameplay to the social deduction mechanics you know and love!

More information can be found in the Lobby Settings, but here’s a quick rundown:

Crewmate Roles:

Scientist: Access vitals at any time. Complete tasks to recharge your battery.

Engineer: Can use the vents.

Guardian Angel: Cast a protection shield around the remaining Crewmates.

Impostor Role:

Shapeshifter: Disguise yourself by morphing into any other Crewmate.

And like most of our game settings, these Roles are completely customizable! Add or remove whatever you like, change the probability, and even alter individual abilities.

Cosmicubes

You: Wants more cosmetics, collabs with other games, and progression.

Us: Wants to give everyone more things, needs to survive and pay for server costs, and do more cool stuff.

Cosmicubes are a new way for you to get exclusive cosmetics and show off your gear! Space bean drip, as they say.

Here’s what this includes:

Brand new customization options - both free and paid. Visor cosmetics and special name plates make it even more fun to change up your look, plus additional pets, hats, and skins.

Cosmicubes and unlockable cosmetics. Even more themed items are now unlockable via our new branching Cosmicube system! Play the game, gather resources, and reap the rewards of your murde-- uh, I mean, tasks. Cosmicubes are a special feature for Among Us! There will be both paid and free varieties, and have more premium sets of themed items.

All cosmetics are purely visual and do not have any effect on gameplay or gameplay options. You might have noticed that the game doesn't demand much in terms of cost, but the upkeep as a small indie team is quite large. To keep the game going, servers running, and give everyone more free cosmetic options, we’re excited for the Cosmicube update! And then if anyone feels like supporting us, then the paid cosmetic option is there too.

If you bought DLC cosmetics from the Steam store, no worries - those will be transferred over. You should get an in-game pop up showing you how to connect your cosmetics with your account. Keep in mind you can only do this once.

[Please check out our full dev log post on our website to learn more about how it works! ](https://www.innersloth.com/new-roles-cosmicubes-out-now-emergency-meeting-33/(opens in a new tab))

Account Linking, Achievements, and more!

New items and XP means a need to be able to aggregate and link your Among Us account to different platforms! For most platforms, you'll be able to log in, link, and save your progress and cosmetics using the same account.

Read the in-game instructions VERY carefully to make sure you don’t overwrite the wrong account!

There are some new achievements and controller changes in this update too. [ See the full dev log for more info.](https://www.innersloth.com/new-roles-cosmicubes-out-now-emergency-meeting-33/(opens in a new tab))

What's Next?

Among Us for Xbox and PlayStation will launch on December 14, so you can expect a whole new crew to join us in space! We still have plenty of things we want to add into the game like the next map, more roles, and other gameplay features…so keep an eye out. But for now, happy venting!

Cheers,

Victoria