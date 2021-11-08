 Skip to content

The Jean-Paul Software Screen Explosion update for 8 November 2021

Minor patch, 8th November 2021

Now Hallowe'en is out of the way, I've added an additional mode to 'Deadline'- it can now be used to keep track of an arbitrary date and time- your birthday, the last time you had a cigarette, the amount of time left until Donald Trump returns to the White House, and so on.

The clock will also count upwards once the date is in the past, rather than getting stuck at zero. Mechanically this makes no sense for a flip clock, but it looks a lot better.

More updates with feature requests soon, plus I'll be working on something for Christmas.

As always, let me know if there are any issues, or if there are any things you really want to see.

  • Ed / Jean-Paul Software

