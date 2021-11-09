- updated to the latest engine version
- optimized textures, meshes,m render and all pther things (that's why this update is rather big in size)
- changed the default sensitivity
- changed the font of the player name to support some symbols
- now there's no matchimaking in the menu - only friends' invite option. One person can host a game from the menu and invite others. Host's friends also can join them through Steam Friends
- added scaling animation for the arrows hint for more visibility
- added text "local time" to the digital watch so players don't think it shows the time of puzzle completion.
- fixed that there was no background music if a client joins host from the start map (without loading into the menu)
- fixed the door to the room 42 that was rotated into the wrong side
- other m inor improvements
Bunny Factory update for 9 November 2021
Update 2
