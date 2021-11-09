 Skip to content

Bunny Factory update for 9 November 2021

Update 2

Build 7678651

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • updated to the latest engine version
  • optimized textures, meshes,m render and all pther things (that's why this update is rather big in size)
  • changed the default sensitivity
  • changed the font of the player name to support some symbols
  • now there's no matchimaking in the menu - only friends' invite option. One person can host a game from the menu and invite others. Host's friends also can join them through Steam Friends
  • added scaling animation for the arrows hint for more visibility
  • added text "local time" to the digital watch so players don't think it shows the time of puzzle completion.
  • fixed that there was no background music if a client joins host from the start map (without loading into the menu)
  • fixed the door to the room 42 that was rotated into the wrong side
  • other m inor improvements

