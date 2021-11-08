Version v3.5 Update

V3.5 update

We have been working on this update for a while now here is what we have done.

We have resized bowling balls

New custom pins !pins to see list

Added Back Yard 3 Lanes alley

Play emotes £15 fee to unlock this (one Time Fee)

Changed way emotes work in the game

Command Prefix Changer ( so you can change what you use instead of ! )

Our Games List (This will show what games we have on steam)

We have also done some in game bug fixes that we found and game should be running lot better than before.

Happy Bowing

And Remember !bowl sr3dr3p3 sl3dl3p3 works well (this is just a EG ) also !buy water and then !water @then players name

Have a nice week and we see you on other side

https://twitch.tv/alley_Catz 6 days a week ( top points wins a prize on this channel.

From

ACB Team