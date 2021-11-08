Version v3.5 Update

V3.5 update
We have been working on this update for a while now here is what we have done.
We have resized bowling balls
New custom pins !pins to see list
Added Back Yard 3 Lanes alley
Play emotes £15 fee to unlock this (one Time Fee)
Changed way emotes work in the game
Command Prefix Changer ( so you can change what you use instead of ! )
Our Games List (This will show what games we have on steam)
We have also done some in game bug fixes that we found and game should be running lot better than before.
Happy Bowing
And Remember !bowl sr3dr3p3 sl3dl3p3 works well (this is just a EG ) also !buy water and then !water @then players name
Have a nice week and we see you on other side
https://twitch.tv/alley_Catz 6 days a week ( top points wins a prize on this channel.
From
ACB Team
Changed files in this update