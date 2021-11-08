11/8/21 Update 1.6.0

Disgraced,

Hey everyone!

This is a patch for something brought to my attention by a fellow player. Thank you again for letting me know of this!

It wasn't necessarily a bug, but not working exactly as intended in certain cases, but now Morale, Health, and Action Points will always regenerate at least 1 point if you have a % regen higher than 0. No longer will the game ignore numbers such as "0.5" if your health or morale are too low to have an integer percentage below 1.0. The minimum is now 1 instead of 0. This counts for the player and enemies!

Update 1.6.0 Change Log:

Bug Fixes/Changes:

-Morale will always recover at least 1 point with any regen %

-Health will always recover at least 1 point with any regen %

-Action Points will always recover at least 1 point with any regen %

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː