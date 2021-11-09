Yuligans Year 1 Update - Now Available!

Hello fellow Yuligans!

It’s been a year since we first brought you to the North Pole. To celebrate our second holiday season together, we’re releasing the Year 1 Update!

We’ve added a bunch of new stories focused on consequences; each one has follow up of some kind, whether that be a new epilogue or unlocked stories at other locations! In addition, we went back and did a general difficulty reduction on existing stories to make a number of the hidden epilogues easier to find.

Thank you to everyone that’s played the game so far, especially to those of you who have reached out to show your love for the game.