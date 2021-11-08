An Experimental Patch for 1.12

Hey there! This supposed to be is a low key and (maybe) temporary patch that is meant to experiment with some key parts of the gameplay loop. The main two changes are:

-Bullet Weapons (Sniper, Rifle, and Pistol) have been changed from projectiles to hitscan

--This will hopefully create a smoother more balanced online experience between server and client, and will create more crossover skill between Soran and other FPS's

-The Defenestrator has been changed to fire a growing "Sound Projectile"

--It essentially moves in the same way but the hit box for applying knockback is much bigger

--This will hopefully make the Defenestrator's intended uses easier, and create better counter opportunities against the now Hitscan weapons

These changes may or may not stick around depending on testing, feedback, and reception. I'm stoked to try them out with you.

Until next time.

-Pheeno