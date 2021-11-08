v0.8.0 - Five new levels, and performance improvements

This initial 0.8 release introduces the "Core Research" wing, the next major area of the game, featuring five new levels so far. Please submit any feedback you have on the new levels. I'm sure they still need a lot of work.

Level load/reload times have also been dramatically improved. It should now take significantly less time to load most levels and to restart after dying.

Note: This initial 0.8 release is for Windows only right now. The Mac version of 0.8 will probably be coming in a week or so.