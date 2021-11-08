 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

cyberpunkdreams update for 8 November 2021

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 7678142 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • There's a new interaction and conversation with Darlene.

  • Improved the odds of surviving death with a crash team or recovery clause.

  • You can now create and work with rapid response teams.

  • You can now sell painkillers of various types when working the streets.

  • Gun vendors now show how many of the item for sale you already own, as well as item previews.

  • If you're new in Cinci, you now can't move out of the initial accommodation for a couple of weeks.

  • Improved some stuff around the weapon version of the mutant tail.

  • More work on improving card pulls.

  • Tweaked some intro text when setting up a fuel depot.

  • You can now swap bigger amounts of fuel in the chop shop.

  • The credits option for leaving the Projects the first time you go there has been removed. You now get extra, more emphatic warning before making the trip.

  • You can now clean your stored weapons through the inventory.

  • You can now use bundled items to finish errands, where appropriate.

  • Except for the Projects, you can now form logistics teams using a pick-up truck.

  • You can now access The rig through Destinations after you’ve found it.

  • There's a small buff to the cannibal mutation.

  • Need has been tweaked to grow a bit faster with time.

  • Hanging with an NPC no longer blocks something on their mind.

  • You can now sell non-bundled drugs on Cheap shit.

  • Irene being away should no longer interfere with A meeting at Frank's.

  • It's now always warmer in the Projects, when you're inside.

  • There's now a limit on how often you can arrange a meeting with the smugglers.

  • The clinic will now discuss their available implants even when you’re in the process of installing one.

  • New artwork.

  • Fixed a problem with sexless mutants on Back for more.

  • Fixed incorrect descriptions for your contact with Darlene.

  • Fixed being able to enter The backstreet clinic in the Projects before you've actually found it.

  • Fixed the clinic's facilities in the Projects sometimes not showing up.

  • Fixed a bug that meant you could spam your internal armour on Shot up until success in some situations.

  • Fixed a bug when delivering errands in the Capsule hotel where you could receive the rewards without having the items needed.

  • Fixed a bug where you could be paid for delivering two cloned organs to Jax but only lose one.

  • Fixed a couple of bugs on Sexytimes with Ann.

  • Fixed a bug that let you sell binoculars that you don't have.

  • Fixed Ann being out at the bar near the chilli place more than once per day.

  • Fixed a problem on Fighting your way out.

  • Fixed the range on the tanto.

  • Corrected the price of bundled PDWs.

  • Fixed long weapons showing up as stored after throwing them away.

  • Fixed a rare bug with Something for Ann.

  • Fixed Carpe diem being given when a vehicle re-equips when you leave somewhere inside.

  • Fixed more typos; thanks for the reports!

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.