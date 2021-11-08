Minor update

There's a new interaction and conversation with Darlene.

Improved the odds of surviving death with a crash team or recovery clause.

You can now create and work with rapid response teams.

You can now sell painkillers of various types when working the streets.

Gun vendors now show how many of the item for sale you already own, as well as item previews.

If you're new in Cinci, you now can't move out of the initial accommodation for a couple of weeks.

Improved some stuff around the weapon version of the mutant tail.

More work on improving card pulls.

Tweaked some intro text when setting up a fuel depot.

You can now swap bigger amounts of fuel in the chop shop.

The credits option for leaving the Projects the first time you go there has been removed. You now get extra, more emphatic warning before making the trip.

You can now clean your stored weapons through the inventory.

You can now use bundled items to finish errands, where appropriate.

Except for the Projects, you can now form logistics teams using a pick-up truck.

You can now access The rig through Destinations after you’ve found it.

There's a small buff to the cannibal mutation.

Need has been tweaked to grow a bit faster with time.

Hanging with an NPC no longer blocks something on their mind.

You can now sell non-bundled drugs on Cheap shit.

Irene being away should no longer interfere with A meeting at Frank's.

It's now always warmer in the Projects, when you're inside.

There's now a limit on how often you can arrange a meeting with the smugglers.

The clinic will now discuss their available implants even when you’re in the process of installing one.

New artwork.

Fixed a problem with sexless mutants on Back for more.

Fixed incorrect descriptions for your contact with Darlene.

Fixed being able to enter The backstreet clinic in the Projects before you've actually found it.

Fixed the clinic's facilities in the Projects sometimes not showing up.

Fixed a bug that meant you could spam your internal armour on Shot up until success in some situations.

Fixed a bug when delivering errands in the Capsule hotel where you could receive the rewards without having the items needed.

Fixed a bug where you could be paid for delivering two cloned organs to Jax but only lose one.

Fixed a couple of bugs on Sexytimes with Ann.

Fixed a bug that let you sell binoculars that you don't have.

Fixed Ann being out at the bar near the chilli place more than once per day.

Fixed a problem on Fighting your way out.

Fixed the range on the tanto.

Corrected the price of bundled PDWs.

Fixed long weapons showing up as stored after throwing them away.

Fixed a rare bug with Something for Ann.

Fixed Carpe diem being given when a vehicle re-equips when you leave somewhere inside.