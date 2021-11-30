Haunted House Escape: A VR Experience - Out now!

The "Haunted House Escape: A VR Experience" the free VR game is now available for download on Steam!

You wake up in an empty, abandoned house, all alone. How did you get here? It's stormy outside. You hear the wind creaking through the old wooden boards of the house. Why is "Let me Out" written all over the walls? What was that noise?! Maybe you are not the only one in the house...

Find the three hidden keys to escape the abandoned house in this chilling VR adventure.

Download the VR Mini Escape game now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1806670/Haunted_House_Escape_A_VR_Experience/