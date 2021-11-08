Steal A Monster Girl Harem!! Bustin’ out on Steam!!

Time to practice your sleight of hand with our new title!

This Monster Girl Harem title is JAM packed with horny (literally and figuratively) monster girls. The protagonist (you) gets trapped in an underground cave and acquires superhuman thief abilities in the process.

Nothing is more valuable than a Harem Army’s V card. Put your abilities to the test and in the process, have yourself a harem humping good time.

The “mark” is a group of 7 busty beautiful bombshells. Your goal, get in and out… and in and out again… Truly it’s a whole lot of ins and outs on your virginity stealing cock caper.

As the man on the inside, set yourself up for success with some primo lubrication. You’re going to need it to traverse smoothly through every tight crevice you encounter in this banging adventure.

The 20% off launch sale lasts until November 15th. Feel Free to leave a review. We appreciate the feedback!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1796910/Stealing_a_Monster_Girl_Harem/

Love,

Cherry Kiss Games