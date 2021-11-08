Disco Elysium - The Final Cut - Week-long Sale!

Winter is upon us. The ground freezes over. The air sharpens to a crisp. But it will not last - spring will return to us all, and with it a renewed sense of self. Until then we’ll warm your cold toes with a week-long sale. Light the hearth, get it roaring, and enjoy Disco Elysium - The Final Cut with a massive 45% discount from 8th - 15th November!

For those who missed the Steam Digital Tabletop Fest, the broadcasts are now available to watch on YouTube. You’ll find details of our developer sessions below, but be sure to check out the Fest’s playlist for heaps of other great streams and panels.

Chat with Robert Kurvitz, lead writer and designer on Disco Elysium

Auroch Digital’s Tomas Rawlings gets to know Robert Kurvitz, the lead designer and writer behind the critically acclaimed RPG, Disco Elysium. Discover how Disco Elysium evolved out of physical role-playing games, what inspires Robert in his game design, and just how expansive the dialogue trees in the game are!

YouTube

Sci-Fi RPG Settings & Environments Panel featuring Disco Elysium Writer, Justin Keenan

When we think of an RPG we often think of a fantasy setting with dragons, elves, magic swords and trolls. However there is a huge amount of titles that opt to be set not in fantasy but in sci-fi settings; with technology, dystopias, space, spaces that feel contemporary, inhospitable planets or a setting that re recognise some and yet other aspects of fantastical. This panel explores the attraction of the sci-fi (or non-fantasy) setting for RPGs and how it approaches world-building.

YouTube

