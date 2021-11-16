Football Manager 2022 Minor Update 22.1.1 Out Now!

We’ve just released a minor update for Football Manager 2022 which will automatically download and be applied to your game. Details of changes included within this update can be found below.

This update is save-game compatible allowing you to continue your existing career. If you encounter any problems downloading and installing, we recommend restarting Steam/Epic, or if on Windows Store by manually checking for updates.

Minor Update 22.1.1

Crash fixes and stability improvements

Optimisation of a number of in-game screens to allow speedier movement through the game including, but not limited to: Loading Tactics, Data Hub, Scouting Assignments and the Inbox

Competition and rule group fixes and improvements, including within Chile, England, France, Peru and Russia*

Reactivated scrolling using up/down arrows when inbox selected

If you’ve encountered an issue within your game and raised it via the Bug Tracker but it isn’t addressed above, we want to take this opportunity to say we’re continually working on the game with the aim of releasing further updates in the future.

Given the nature of software development we’re unable to give an exact time of our next update but can assure you every issue raised within our Tracker is read and assigned a priority by our team.

We’re very much appreciative of everyone within our community who has taken the time to reach out to us since release. Your voice is incredibly important, and your feedback has helped us shape the game as it is today.

If at any point you require technical support please read our FAQ or submit a ticket with our dedicated support team.

*For competition specific changes to take effect a new game may be required.