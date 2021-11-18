King of Seas Monsters Update now playable!

Captains, Commanders, Chiefs!

Beware what lurks beneath...

King of Seas new Monsters Update is now playable on PC! This new content update harbors boss fights, sea creatures; new quests, encounters and more!

The monsters of the deep are awake, and they’re hungry:

PC captains, we're pleased to share that mouse support will be included in this update! Following our Ready, Aim, Fire! update, we've been working hard to incorporate mouse support into King of Seas. We've had to revamp the infrastructure to enable this, hence the long wait for you patient folks.

The update includes additional quests and new creature encounters for players as they embark on an epic journey across procedurally generated open seas, work to clear their name, and engage in strategic navel combat to become the true king of the high seas.

The Monsters Update introduces several new quests in game which once triggered will summon mythical sea creatures including a Basilisk, Abyssal Fish, Cursed Golem, and Kraken for players to fight and loot. The update also includes guardian sharks and crabs that defend treasure and shipwrecks; friendly encounters with whales and killer whales out in the open ocean; modified requirements for some questlines making them easier to complete; mouse support on PC so players can navigate the menus, shoot cannons, and move the camera with a mouse; and big quality of life improvements to make the King of Seas experience better than ever.

Patch Notes

Added sea monsters quest line - Several New quests to summon and fight mythical sea creatures in Tortuga. Reach the location to start your Journey. Both for low level pirates and lvl 60 ones!

Added legendary monster set - You can now collect new legendary equipment from the Sea Monsters

4 New Unique monsters to fight and loot!

Added boss fight: Basilisk

Added boss fight: Abyssal Fish

Added boss fight: Cursed Golem

Added boss fight: Kraken

Added guardian sharks near rare wreckships - Rare wreck ships are now protected by some ferocious sharks! Beware!

- Rare wreck ships are now protected by some ferocious sharks! Beware! Added guardian crabs near rare buried treasures - Crabs defend the buried treasures on the seaside! (Be careful they throw rocks!)

- Crabs defend the buried treasures on the seaside! (Be careful they throw rocks!) Added aesthetic encounters - The sea was a little too empty so we have added several new friendly encounters like whales, killer whales, fantastic creatures and more!

- The sea was a little too empty so we have added several new friendly encounters like whales, killer whales, fantastic creatures and more! Modified the quest Rich Carpenter - We have lowered the requirements of “Rich Carpenter quest”. Less gold is needed to complete it. Less farming for everyone!

- We have lowered the requirements of “Rich Carpenter quest”. Less gold is needed to complete it. Less farming for everyone! Readjusted Exp Requirements - We have lowered the exp needed to reach level 60. You can now level up faster and reach the end game in a smoother way!

- We have lowered the exp needed to reach level 60. You can now level up faster and reach the end game in a smoother way! Kill those tentacles! - You can now hit the random kraken tentacle spawn to avoid them! Don’t get hit anymore!

- You can now hit the random kraken tentacle spawn to avoid them! Don’t get hit anymore! Ability Balancing - We nerfed Welcome to Hell, Deadly Wake and Haunted Ship abilities to have a better balance during ship fights

- We nerfed Welcome to Hell, Deadly Wake and Haunted Ship abilities to have a better balance during ship fights Various Bux Fixing

New sounds and graphical effects

PC ONLY

Added mouse support - You can now use a mouse to navigate through the menus, shoot cannons, move your camera around.

Set sail and become the King of Seas

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1209410/King_of_Seas/

Arrr you ready?