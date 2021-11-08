 Skip to content

Curious Expedition 2 update for 8 November 2021

Highlands of Avalon DLC coming November 16th!

Dear Explorers,

As mentioned last month we've been busy working on new content for the game, and we can finally reveal that the Highlands of Avalon DLC will be available on Tuesday, November 16th!

For a taste of what’s to come, check out the trailer:

The DLC features a brand new island type (the Highlands) and contains new tile types, items, locations, enemies, and recruitable characters. Some of the locations will also start appearing in other island types, to expand possibilities across the entire game. The DLC is tied into the Royal Avalon Society Explorer Club, and comes with some new club unlocks for them as well.

This is the first in a series of paid DLCs that will be released in the upcoming months. That being said, we are still planning to release free updates for the game in the future: there will be an Endless Mode option coming very soon, many of you have been asking for that. Additionally, the game is currently being localised into Spanish, Russian and Traditional Chinese.

If you'd like to be notified once the DLC is available, please wishlist it and Steam will send you an email as soon as it's live:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1690330/Curious_Expedition_2__Highlands_of_Avalon/

Adventure awaits!

