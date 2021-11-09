GAME UPDATE - NOV.09.2021



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1449500/Bassmaster_Fishing_2022/

**Hi there anglers,

Our first post-release update is here and is available to download on all platforms, during the update window online servers will be offline and you may be disconnected from the game.

This is the first of many updates which will aim to fix issues you’ve identified, as well as better your experience when playing Bassmaster Fishing 2022. Please find details of our focuses for future updates here. Here are the details of what we’ve improved.**

Headlines

Tutorial – “Close Inventory” tip now appears allowing the player to proceed with the tutorial.

Loadouts – Lure types that aren’t useable on a set up will no longer appear e.g., Soft Plastics with “No Weight”

Trolling Motor – On PS4/5 the directional buttons on the D-Pad will not control the direction of the boat

Underwater Camera – After un-snagging your lure the underwater camera view will be displayed

Fishing Behaviour – Fish no longer swim out of bounds on Lake Hamilton.

Bassmaster Royale – The pause menu will now display the qualifying species

Menus – In career mode the “Gear Unlocked” numbers now reflect rewards unlocked.

General

Store [PS5/Xbox One] – When you click on Deluxe Upgrade, you’ll navigate to the Store to purchase.

Store [PS5] – Deluxe Edition description box now displays text

Customization – Correct names of clothing items will display

Customization [PC] – Making changes to sunglasses when using a pro-angler is now retained

Customization [PS4/5] – Using L1 and R1 to scroll through Boat Wraps will no longer cause players to lose functionality

Audio – New voiceover line when a player catches a Longnose Gar

Multiplayer [PS4] – households with more than one PS4 both wanting to join Bassmaster Online modes at the same time now can.

UI [PS4] – On any Bassmaster Venue when entering the pause menu, the name of the “Most performing Lure” will display under the image

Settings – Players will be able to save changes to Video/Audio settings.

Settings [PC] – Players with their system and keyboard language set to English (United States) will now be able to see Keyboard controls in settings

Controller [PS4] – Controller will no longer vibrate when the event timer hits 0:00

Tutorial – Subtitles improved

Loadout – Loadout menu can no longer be accessed while your lure is in the water

Loadout [PS4] – Lines are now visible and selectable in the “Monofilament” category

Multiplayer [Win 10/Xbox] – Will now show players you have recently played with

Bassmaster Royale

Best Catches – At the end of the round your best catches will now appear

Catch Summary – Button added to go back to fishing

Player Catches – The notification displayed when a player catches a fish no longer blocks the “Cull Line” notification.

There are also various other important fixes and changes behind the scenes not listed above. The update will download automatically for owners when it becomes available. Players should allow at least 24 hours after restarting Steam, or their console for the update to appear and before contacting Customer Support.

Thank you to everyone who is playing and enjoying the game, as well as providing us with continued feedback, we are listening. We hope that we can continue to improve Bassmaster Fishing 2022 and we’ll keep you updated with our progress.

Tight Lines!