Update V1.23.6 and details about future games

Changes:

Improved NPC roaming code so it is much less demanding for the CPU

Windowed mode is not borderless anymore

Gun pickup not so bright anymore, which made the entire screen glitch for some people

Fixed problem with gold nugget puzzle when you try to steal them

Broken glass can now be shattered with giant steel balls

Fixed getting stuck behind red kings house

Fixed getting into Blue ville too soon with a complicated hack

Changed appearance of closed pipes in Crash DLC where you can attach a purple pipe but people didn't realise they could

Serbian Translation updated

Optimised "sea of skulls" spawning procedure to maybe reduce crash likeliness for the rare ones affected

Added SixInchesUnder reference to wheelie temple in Crash DLC

Fixed other small details

Six Inches Under Supraland is in extensive testing by our crowdfunding backers and doing well. Expect the release in mid january! We would have released in late december, but releasing during a xmas sale is a very bad idea because you get zero visibility in the store.

Wishlist and follow here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1522870/Supraland_Six_Inches_Under/

Supraland 2 will be called Supraworld and I have a very early production screenshot of the start village:

And of an egg that you very much want to open!



Don't ask about release dates for Supraworld. It's far away.