Update V1.23.6 and details about future games

Changes:
- Improved NPC roaming code so it is much less demanding for the CPU
- Windowed mode is not borderless anymore
- Gun pickup not so bright anymore, which made the entire screen glitch for some people
- Fixed problem with gold nugget puzzle when you try to steal them
- Broken glass can now be shattered with giant steel balls
- Fixed getting stuck behind red kings house
- Fixed getting into Blue ville too soon with a complicated hack
- Changed appearance of closed pipes in Crash DLC where you can attach a purple pipe but people didn't realise they could
- Serbian Translation updated
- Optimised "sea of skulls" spawning procedure to maybe reduce crash likeliness for the rare ones affected
- Added SixInchesUnder reference to wheelie temple in Crash DLC
- Fixed other small details
Six Inches Under Supraland is in extensive testing by our crowdfunding backers and doing well. Expect the release in mid january! We would have released in late december, but releasing during a xmas sale is a very bad idea because you get zero visibility in the store.
Wishlist and follow here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1522870/Supraland_Six_Inches_Under/
Supraland 2 will be called Supraworld and I have a very early production screenshot of the start village:
And of an egg that you very much want to open!
Don't ask about release dates for Supraworld. It's far away.
Changed files in this update