湛藍牢籠Rail of Möbius update for 8 November 2021

《湛藍牢籠 Rail of Möbius》Digital Art Book Update

The Art ofRail of Möbius is a artbook containing materials from Rail of Möbius.

Content:

  • The artwork
  • Concept designs
  • Background artworks
- Four-frame comics (update)

  • Congratulatory pictures (update)

  • The afterword to the game

湛藍牢籠Rail of Möbius Digital Art Book (1633960) Depot Depot 1633960
